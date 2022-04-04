Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. April 3, 2022.

Editorial: Think before you share that social media story

State Sen. Bruce Bostelman caused quite a stir when he stood on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature last week and lamented that schools were providing litter boxes for students who dress as dogs and cats.

Bostelman was shocked and outraged at the non-existent practice. In his televised floor speech, he demanded that school administrators, the Nebraska Department of Education and the State Board of Education explain what was going on.

“They meow and they bark and they interact with their teachers in this fashion,” Bostelman said during legislative debate. “And now schools are wanting to put litter boxes in the schools for these children to use. How is this sanitary?”

In fairness, a lot of people would rightly demand an explanation if schoolchildren truly were defecating in litter boxes.

But the responsible way to handle an outlandish claim you read on Facebook — especially when you’re an elected official — is not to run to a microphone and treat it as fact.

The correct approach is what Bostelman did in the hours after he made his comments. He said he checked into the claims with State Sen. Lynne Walz, a Democrat who leads the Legislature’s Education Committee, and confirmed there were no such incidents. According to a Washington Post story, they actually called a number of school districts to ask about the litter box fable.

There’s a lesson here — and not just for the conservative Republican from Brainard.

It’s easy to have a laugh at the senator’s expense, which plenty of people did. But maybe most of us have done something ill-advised that we’re quite grateful hasn’t been shared around the world.

In humility, maybe we’d even admit to having told friends about some outrageous viral story, or relayed juicy but questionable information we read somewhere — even though we had no idea whether it was true.

We hear something that reinforces our preconceived narrative about a politician or group of people, and our skepticism often goes right out the window. That alone is bad enough. But it’s worse when we become the spreaders of lies.

Bostelman apologized later that day for publicizing the false claims he read online, but added: “It was just something I felt that if this really was happening, we needed to address it and address it quickly.”

But wouldn’t it have been better to make a few calls first and learn the facts?

Our parents perhaps advised us that we should think before we speak. In the same way, we need to think before we blindly accept and distribute something we’ve read or heard, particularly when it comes to us via Facebook or other online sources.

No one should want to be taken in by falsehoods — whether they come in the form of parodies, honest misinterpretations or intentional disinformation.

Accepting unverified stories as real has a cost. For Bostelman, the price has been a dose of ridicule. But even if you don’t have to eat crow for what is said — or shared online — our collective ability to talk about important things is undermined.

It’s not good for our state and our country to slide into a morass of “alternative facts,” where fables and flat-out lies fuel outrage and conspiracy theories. That only divides us in opposing camps, where dueling partisans can’t even agree on what is real.

On balance, Nebraska lawmakers tend to be thoughtful and fact-based as they hammer out compromises and sort through competing interests. Last week, led by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers, they made progress on a number of major bills dealing with the budget, taxes and federal pandemic spending.

The legislative process was far from a lovefest, and some were not happy with the outcomes. But it was grounded in reality, and that’s a far better way for Nebraska’s leaders to take care of business.

North Platte Telegraph. April 2, 2022.

Editorial: Eye roll, please, for ‘reasons’ not to aid rural Nebraska

It would be great — unlikely, but great — if some of Nebraska’s state senators would recognize there’s rarely a single reason anything happens.

Thus we bring you thoughts from each side of the political spectrum when the subject turned last week to rural Nebraska’s needs.

We start with the chronologically later one, when Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha rose toward the end of Tuesday’s debate on whether Nebraska needs to revive the abandoned Perkins County Canal.

Let it be noted that more than a few Omaha and Lincoln senators recognize the threat to Nebraska’s share of South Platte River water that led Gov. Pete Ricketts to propose finishing the 1894 canal.

Colorado’s Front Range keeps growing without end. That’s an old story. The new story is Colorado’s apparent inclination to use every drop of water it can under the 1923 South Platte River Compact — even to piping it back to Denver — unless we invoke our right to build the canal.

Which brings us to Hunt’s words:

“Colleagues, I want to explore with you some of the reasons it could be that the population in eastern Colorado is expanding.

“Could it have something to do with the legalization of cannabis for recreational, or for adult use — we say — or medicinal use?”

Hunt, who also denounces conservatives over abortion, LGBTQ issues and other social concerns, then faulted Nebraskans anew for being “so stuck in this regressive, political ideology.”

Ah. Just legalize marijuana and reverse all those other positions, and Huskers in exile will flee the edge of the beautiful Rockies.

Or the West Coast, we suppose. Last we checked, the Front Range population explosion was largely coming not from east of Colorado but west, where simple homes cost fortunes and folks are more likely to agree with Hunt’s views on substances.

Nonetheless, does anyone really think legalizing weed here would drain off enough of them to keep the South Platte flowing?

We’ll come back to that thought after we visit the other side of the state — both geographically and politically.

A day earlier, Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard was criticizing Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ bill to extend and replenish his 2017 Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Act that has helped North Platte attack its chronic housing shortages.

Erdman, whose district includes Keith County, repeated his opposition to government aid for housing and other things the private sector should do.

“People who are looking to move somewhere aren’t thinking about Nebraska, and that’s why we have a shortage of workforce in Nebraska — because our taxes are too high,” Erdman told Williams on the floor.

We get that. He’s not alone. But Erdman also had views to offer about whether rural Nebraska ought to build more housing at all.

He continued: “At some point in time, we’re going to overbuild and then we’re going to have a housing crunch again and a crash, and we’re going to say ‘Wow, we shouldn’t have built all those houses.’

“And when you talk about starter homes, basically a starter home to me has wheels under it.”

Mobile homes, in other words.

We don’t want to cast aspersions on anyone who lives in a mobile home. Absolutely not. But saying they’re the answer doesn’t help North Platte or western Nebraska attract the young adults we need to renew our region.

Lincoln County needs lots more housing of every type. New homes. More apartments. Rehabilitated older homes.

Thus said North Platte’s 2018 housing study — 2½ years before the Sustainable Beef meatpacking plant was first proposed.

Even if young parents can’t afford new homes, the ones we build also give older, empty-nest adults an alternative to staying in cheaper, family-sized older homes.

If such homes need work, that’s where their owners, old or young, can seek Nebraska’s microTIF property tax refunds (born here in North Platte) to help them fix them up.

Now: Remember those Front Range folks?

Ask our Keith County friends about renewed interest from some of them in staying at Lake McConaughy permanently rather than driving there and back each summer holiday.

It can’t all be about taxes, given Denver-area home prices. And it seems legalized cannabis isn’t enough to keep them in Colorado. Suppose it’s helping to drive them away?

Nothing is as simple as politicians claim it is. Humans are predictable. Except when they aren’t.

Lincoln Journal-Star. April 2, 2022.

Editorial: State budget places bets on big projects

The Nebraska Legislature and Gov. Pete Ricketts placed a $328.5 million wager in the 2022-23 state budget, betting, as it were, that a new prison, a canal system that would move water from the South Platte River in Colorado to southwest Nebraska and a seven-mile long lake on the Platte River near Ashland will all come to fruition.

None of three projects have yet been fully authorized. Nor have they made it through feasibility studies, design and, in the case of the canal, a legal challenge that is almost certain to come from the state of Colorado.

The $53.5 million budgeted for the Perkins County Canal, which is the name under which it was authorized in the century-old compact with Colorado, would be enough for a feasibility study, design work, obtaining permits and, perhaps, the purchase of land.

But it will be years before a single shovel of dirt will be turned for the canal, which, because of the Colorado challenge, its potential environmental impact and its minimum $700 million price tag has good odds that it will never be built at all.

The lake, proposed by the Legislature’s STARWARS committee to be a recreation and tourism magnet for eastern Nebraska, ala Iowa’s Lake Okoboji, stands a better chance of being built than does the canal.

But its backers concede that it could be scuttled after its impacts on the Lincoln and Omaha water supply that is taken from the Platte and the environment have been studied. It, nonetheless, received $100 million in the budget.

The project with the best odds of being built is a new prison. The budget sets aside $175 million for the prison that will be located near Lincoln or Omaha. But, critically, it does not authorize construction.

That authorization must come from the Legislature and specifically address the purpose of building the new prison.

Originally proposed by the Ricketts administration to add another 1,500 or so beds to the state’s overcrowded, dysfunctional prison system, the project rightfully generated skepticism, controversy and considerable opposition.

So its intent was changed – to replace the aging State Penitentiary, which estimates say would cost more to repair and rehabilitate than would a new prison. If the new prison is being built for that purpose, it must be made explicit in the authorization by requiring the penitentiary to be closed as quickly as feasible once the new prison is completed and occupied.

The three projects are, in one sense, just a few drops in the bucket of the $9.8 billion budget. But they’re the biggest, most visible new spending proposals approved by the Legislature, all gambles that it will be years to see if they pay off.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0