Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Among the many threats to the Legislature’s officially nonpartisan structure, perhaps none is as persistent as the inevitable proposal to implement a roll-call vote for leadership. However, in an encouraging sign, nearly even numbers of registered Republicans and Democrats alike voted to thwart the proposed rule change that would have brought partisanship into the open.

In particular, several prominent Republican senators voted for the good of the chamber rather than the good of their party. With a nearly 2-to-1 majority, the GOP would own the committee chair posts. These powerful positions influence which bills make it from committee to the floor for debate before the full Legislature – and one-party rule would dramatically alter how Nebraska’s unique unicameral functions.

Instead, conservative voices such as Sens. Mike Flood, Matt Williams, Mark Kolterman and Robert Hilkemann helped lead the charge to preserve the status quo.

It was Flood, the former speaker of the Legislature who returned to the body after being term-limited out in 2016, who provided the strongest condemnation of the effort: “This is less about transparency (and) absolutely about dismantling this Unicameral. … You’re going to change this to something that is partisan.”