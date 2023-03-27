Lincoln Journal Star. March 23, 2023.

Editorial: State needs to act to foster affordable housing

Nebraska has what soon may be an affordable housing crisis.

Already acute in Lincoln and Omaha, the affordable housing shortage extends across the state, where 70 of 93 counties experienced population losses in the 2020 census, some of that decline attributable to a lack of houses and apartments where residents can afford to live.

While the definition of exactly what “affordable housing” is and how it differs from “workforce housing” can be debated. But the need for additional housing for those who earn the state’s median income and below and those moving to the state already exists and is continuing to grow each year.

Sen. Jane Raybould, who dealt with affordable housing issues during her time on the Lincoln City Council, has proposed a bill, LB481, that aims at assisting cities and counties in their efforts to increase affordable housing by authorizing the issuance of special obligation bonds to finance public improvements to encourage development and renovation of affordable housing.

North Platte Telegraph. March 26, 2023.

Editorial: State chamber, OTOC urge worldwide net to lure workers

We offer cheers from “greater Nebraska” to two noted but not naturally allied metro groups for joining to rally Nebraskans to solve a mutual challenge.

It’s the imperative need to bolster Nebraska’s workforce, which The Telegraph and our longtime sister paper, the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, explored at length last Sunday.

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry (led by Gering native Bryan Slone) and the faith-based advocacy group known as Omaha Together One Community are inviting disparate interest groups to join them in looking abroad to help fill nearly 50,000 jobs open as of January.

They’re not talking about illegal immigration. It’s America’s legal immigration system they have in mind.

That system, with its work visas and green cards, per-nation quotas and bountiful harvests of red tape, has yielded some talented, well-motivated new Nebraskans despite its flaws.

They include the multinational array of medical professionals Great Plains Health has recruited for some years.

They also include South African workers on Scotts Bluff County farms and ranches and people like 21st Century Equipment export manager Alex Tkachenko, who has shuttled between Scottsbluff-Gering and his native Ukraine for more than a decade.

It can take years to get such people here for a time. It takes more should they want to come back for good.

But once they’ve tasted Nebraska, they’re more likely to return. Thus the state chamber’s and OTOC’s conviction that we need to invite more and lobby Congress to make doing so easier.

With Sustainable Beef taking shape and related businesses expected, Lincoln County’s impending need for more workers is obvious.

But nearly 800 jobs already were going begging here in January, when the unemployment rate was 2%. Scotts Bluff County had almost 1,150 open jobs and a 2.6% jobless rate.

It’s a similar story across the state. We’ve got the jobs if we can find the people to fill them (and, by the way, build the housing they’ll need).

Generations of immigrants built this nation and state. We could do far worse than to again invite eager world citizens to try out “The Good Life.”

McCook Gazette. March 21, 2023.

Editorial: Celebrating National Ag Day

Fewer and fewer of us live on the farm and are involved in direct ag production, but today’s National Ag Day is a good time to remind us that, realize it or not, most of us have direct ties to the farmland that surrounds our communities.

We aren’t named the “Cornhusker State” for nothing; we’re near the top in corn exports and at the top in one of the major industries — beef — as well as others near the top, such as ethanol and hogs.

Nebraska’s 10 leading commodities (in order of value) for 2021 cash receipts are cattle and calves, corn, soybeans, hogs, dairy products (milk), hay, wheat, misc. crops, chicken eggs, and dry edible beans.

Our farms and ranches utilize 44.8 million acres (18,129,916 ha), 92% of the state’s total land area.

We’re fortunate to have aquifers below it. If poured over the surface of the state, the water in those aquifers would have a depth of 37.9 feet (11.6 meters).

Nearly 80,000 miles of rivers and streams add to Nebraska’s bountiful natural resources.

There are 22 million acres (8,915,803 ha) of rangeland and pastureland in Nebraska, half of which are in the Sandhills.

In 2020, every dollar in agricultural exports generated $1.03 in economic activities such as transportation, financing, warehousing and production. Nebraska’s $7.1 billion in agricultural exports in 2020 translates into $7.4 billion in additional economic activity.

Nebraska’s top five agricultural exports in 2021 were soybeans and soybean products, corn, beef, ethanol, and pork.

Nebraska had 44,800 farms and ranches during 2021; the average operation consisted of 1,000 acres (405 ha).

In 2022, Nebraska ranked second in ethanol production capacity, with 24 operating plants having a production capacity of almost 2.5 billion gallons. Approximately 32% of Nebraska’s 2022 corn crop was utilized in ethanol production.

Livestock or poultry operations were found on 48% of Nebraska farms.

Production of all our bounty finds its way to places like Japan, Mexico, China and South Korea, as well as many other makets.

If you make your living working on a farm, distributing agricultural products or supplying all the things it takes to keep a farm going, thank you.

If you don’t work directly in agriculture, take a little time today to think about the miracle agricultural production involves — a magical mix of sunshine, soil and water combined with the hard work and ingenuity that makes it all possible.

END