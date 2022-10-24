Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal-Star. October 19, 2022.

Editorial: Numbers don’t tell whole story on rural poverty

The communities of Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hastings are to be commended.

Members of each community have undertaken steps to address rural poverty, according to a Flatwater Free Press story published on Monday.

EDGE Nebraska City focuses on children by providing kids with books and encouraging literacy in hopes of fostering greater academic achievement.

The Valley Child Development Center aims to give parents -- and businesses -- access to day care, enabling parents to work and and businesses to find workers and grow.

And Hastings’ Bridging Forward tries to prepare residents with opportunities to grow into careers with higher earning potential. The jobs already exist. The demand is there. People just need training.

All three communities identified a problem and designed a solution aimed at lifting people out of poverty.

The Flatwater Free Press story noted how different poverty can look in a rural community. There are fewer programs and services. And there can be a greater stigma attached to seeking help.

The U.S. Census has a very precise and clinical measurement of poverty based on household income and the number of children under the age of 18 residing in a household.

It doesn’t differentiate based on community size or proximity to services. In 2021, a family of four with two kids under 18 making less than $27,479 is living in poverty, no matter where they are living.

And that may be fine for counting people and looking for broad trends. It might even work for simple computations when it comes to qualifying for aid or relief programs.

But establishing the extent of a problem based on a cold calculation is difficult. As Brady Rhodes, with Community Impact Network and a partner of Bridging Forward told writer Addie Costello, “Rural poverty can be very deep and hidden. A lot of folks are maybe not used to asking for help and so finding the folks who need the help, who maybe have been in that situation for multiple generations, that’s half the battle.”

That’s what makes community-based solutions so vital. A templated state or federal program can do much good -- perhaps addressing the most basic and immediate needs of food or shelter. But real and systemic change will come when communities take stock of what their needy really need.

That’s true of rural communities and true of urban ones. Lincoln’s Vital Signs study is one example a community taking stock of itself. And Prosper Lincoln put that data into action.

Nebraska City, Red Cloud and Hasting have put their data into action. These examples, in communities small and large, offer a path to stronger communities across Nebraska.

END