Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Editorial: Photo ID initiative adds unnecessary burden for some Nebraska voters

Voting is a right, and no unnecessary speedbumps should be placed in the path of Nebraskans who want to exercise that right.

That’s why Initiative 432, a proposed constitutional amendment to require voters to show “valid photographic” ID before casting a ballot, is a bad idea.

The amendment would apply to voters who go to the polls as well as those who mail in their ballots early, with no exceptions. The Legislature would set the specific rules if the initiative passes.

Some say Nebraska’s voter ID rules would become among the most restrictive in the country.

This ballot measure is an excessive reaction to unfounded concerns about election security. If enacted, it would unfairly force some of our fellow citizens to jump through extra hoops in order to vote. And the added burdens could undermine the goal of encouraging all Nebraskans to exercise their voting rights.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who supports the voter ID proposal, acknowledges that Nebraska has not had a problem with voter fraud generally — let alone any cases of people trying to impersonate others so they can vote. World-Herald reporter Martha Stoddard also found that no more than a handful of such cases have occurred in any election nationally.

Anyone who tries to impersonate a voter is breaking existing law and ought to be prosecuted. But our elections are not being stolen in this way.

We understand the surface appeal of requiring photo ID. Most of us already have driver’s licenses or state-issued alternate ID cards. And we’re all familiar with showing photo ID to get on a plane or buy alcohol or open a bank account — although most of those are voluntary activities, not constitutional rights like voting.

But consider who might not already have that driver’s license in their purse or wallet: Lower-income folks who can’t afford a car. Young people who didn’t want to be added yet to their family’s auto insurance. Those who have moved to Nebraska from big cities with ample mass transit and limited parking, so they never needed a license. Senior citizens who may have given up driving.

They all still deserve an equal right to vote.

Supporters of Initiative 432 say those people can get the alternative photo ID. An estimated 25,000 eligible voters would need one. Since voting is a right, Nebraska would have to make those alternative IDs free. Supporters say it would cost $100,000 a year; opponents say it might be $750,000 annually, including an education program to help citizens learn of the new rules, plus $2.2 million in setup costs.

But that’s just what state taxpayers would pay. The burden would fall on individual citizens to make extra efforts and likely incur some costs if they want to vote.

To get an ID card, they’d need to find the time and resources to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office and wait in one or more lines. Many of us have experienced that drudgery.

But that’s not all. Applicants would need to bring documents to the DMV, such as a copy of a birth certificate. If that’s not handy, they might need to go to the courthouse or send away to another state to get one, at some expense. And all this would be trickier for someone who, after all, lacks a license to drive anywhere.

Which groups might find those tasks particularly challenging? Low-income people. Senior citizens. People with mobility issues. Those who would need to take time off from their jobs.

And what about mail-in ballots? It’s not known what Nebraska’s rules would be, but some states require a voter to submit a photocopy of their license or ID card with their ballot. Not everyone has easy access to a copier.

Besides, the photo ID concept is hardly foolproof. Dishonest people are known to use fake, stolen or borrowed IDs for other purposes.

Our nation’s history includes shameful attempts to disenfranchise certain types of citizens through poll taxes and voting tests. In Mississippi, for example, applicants once were required to write an essay on citizenship, with officials deciding who should pass. Often, that meant Black applicants were denied the right to vote.

This photo ID proposal doesn’t share the same goal of deterring minority voters, we hope. But it certainly runs counter to the spirit of Nebraska’s constitution, which says “there shall be no hindrance or impediment to the right of a qualified voter to exercise the elective franchise.”

Some eligible Nebraska voters are sure to be hindered or impeded by this added requirement. Voters should vote no on Initiative 432.

Editorial: Corrections Department must be accountable

Last year, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services received an appropriation to come up with a plan for a “halfway back house,” a structured environment for parole violators short of returning them to prison.

During that 2021 session, the Legislature also mandated a comprehensive facilities study and a study to determine whether inmates were being properly classified based on security and programming needs.

Back in 2015, lawmakers required the department produce an electronic medical records tracking system and study the effectiveness of its rehabilitation programming.

As of now, none of the studies, plans or systems has been produced.

That failure to produce the reports last week led senators to rightfully question whether the troubled, recalcitrant department has intentionally ignored directives. The situation very likely will place it under even more scrutiny for failed policies and inaction that have contributed to Nebraska having the country’s most overcrowded prison system.

Interim Corrections Director Diane Sabatka-Rine, who had been on the job for just four days at the time of the Judiciary Committee’s public hearing on the failure to deliver the reports, had a handful of excuses and explanations for the department’s inaction that seemed, frankly, unconvincing.

The facilities study, she said, will be done by the end of year and the inmate classification study by March, both more than a year after they should have been completed. The 2015 programming study was launched but never completed due to staff turnover, another chronic Corrections Department issue.

Most troubling of all, the department has reported that it will create 96 beds of transitional housing for parolees, changing, without authorization, the Legislature’s intent to create the halfway back house.

The latter is simply open defiance of a Legislative mandate and should be reversed.

The delays, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha suggested, appear to have been deliberate. The practical impact was the withholding of information and analysis from the public while senators debated earlier this year the need for a new $270 million, 1,500-bed prison to replace the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Senators set aside money for a new prison, but, wisely, did not appropriate it. So the issues of a new prison, overcrowding and the need for sentencing and corrections reform are sure to return to the Legislature in January.

That will be a new session with a new Legislature, which, we hope, will, unlike its predecessors that repeatedly kicked those cans down the road, take meaningful action to address the issues.

There will also be a new administration in the Capitol next year, a change that, again, we hope, will produce a more cooperative and transparent relationship with the Legislature and public than that of the Ricketts Administration and former director Scott Frakes.

And, importantly, the reports and studies must be completed and made public before the Legislature considers any bills, has any debates or takes a single vote on corrections matters.

