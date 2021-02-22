Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

There’s plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks, beginning with the girls and boys state high school basketball championships coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena the first two weekends of March.

It was announced last week that up to 75% capacity will be allowed inside the arena. That’s good for the local economy and great for our collective state of mind.

We hope the NCAA is paying attention, too. In any year, Omaha hosting the national volleyball Final Four would be considered grounds for excitement.

The NCAA, thanks to COVID-19, took it a step further by announcing this month that the entire 48-team tournament will be played there.

That’s big for Omaha, but it becomes less exciting if the NCAA opts not to allow fans. It’s also our hope that the Big Ten Conference, too, begins to loosen up its restrictions by letting fans watch the Huskers’ baseball and softball games in the Haymarket this spring.

The daily numbers are beginning to bear out that it’s time to begin moving forward. One year of directed health measures has taught most Americans how to live with COVID. And with the vaccine, there is hope to build upon.

State basketball is a good start and, perhaps, the NCAA -- and Big Ten Conference -- will follow suit.