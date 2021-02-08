Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Perhaps Glass will resign. But if not, this situation calls for review of election law.

Glass suffers from a major alcohol problem, as his own attorney acknowledges. Such an addiction, no question, is a terrible burden, for the alcoholic and others affected by his actions. The condition deserves understanding and treatment. But there also comes a point when the individual’s repeated disregard for responsible behavior warrants a strong response.

In January 2020, a routine probation test found alcohol in Glass’ system. Two months later, he was arrested for DUI. In that incident, a 911 caller following Glass reported that he was driving slowly, swerving and hitting curbs on a road on the edge of Fremont. In August, a judge placed him on 15 months’ probation and ordered him to abstain from alcohol. That is the probation Glass violated last week after he reportedly showed up drunk to pick up his children for his parenting time.

Dodge County residents are also familiar with Glass’s run-ins with Nathan Schany, a Fremont man who dated Glass’s estranged wife. In March, an inebriated Glass allegedly fired off a long series of abusive messages at Schany via 10 phone calls and 46 texts. Glass referred to a character in the hit series “Breaking Bad” getting his head blown off and suggested that he could get all kinds of drugs for Schany.