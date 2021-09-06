Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

How did child welfare in Douglas and Sarpy Counties collapse into such a troubling state? The blame falls on the Ricketts administration, which in 2019 failed to properly vet the bid by Kansas-based St. Francis. The administration’s mishandling of state contracting set the stage for this debacle.

It was insult enough to Nebraskans that St. Francis submitted such a preposterously low bid — 40% below that of its competitor, PromiseShip, a consortium of Omaha-area nonprofits including Boys Town — but it was an even greater insult that the Ricketts administration actually accepted it.

Given the meager amount agreed to by the state, St. Francis struggled to meet its costs once it began providing service. By early this year, the nonprofit was quickly running out of money for its Nebraska operations. Meanwhile, whistleblower revelations led to the ouster of St. Francis’s top two executives. In February, with St. Francis’s finances hanging by the slimmest of threads, the state negotiated a two-year emergency contract that put the total funding at — surprise — the same general level bid by PromiseShip in 2019.