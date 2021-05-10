Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all of our lives for well more than a year now, but our children are especially vulnerable, even though many schools have been as flexible as possible in providing virtual education and in-school classes, according to students’ needs. When schools were shut down and all classes were virtual, not being able to be with their friends and play with children their age was especially difficult for them.

Predictability and routine are important for children, and for many youths that predictability has been disrupted for an extended time period. Restrictions are easing, but children still are dealing with the upheaval in their lives caused by the pandemic.

For many adults who have behavioral health disorders, symptoms were present — but often not recognized or addressed — in childhood and adolescence, according to DHHS. For a young person with symptoms of a mental behavioral health disorder, the earlier treatment is started, the more effective it can be. Early treatment can help prevent more severe, lasting problems as a child grows up.