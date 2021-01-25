Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

And it should be noted that restaurants have done a good job of sealing their drinks to go in containers that are not conducive to sampling or sipping by the driver.

The statistics would back up that statement.

Nebraska State Patrol statistics indicate that drunken driving arrests declined by nearly 24% from the end of March through December, compared with the same time from a year ago.

Of course, critics will contend that those statistics are skewed by the fact that fewer people were driving this year because of the pandemic.

We care to believe that the vast majority of people abide by the laws in place, meaning Nebraskans won’t abuse their ability to purchase to-go cocktails to take home.

Kearney Hub. Jan. 23, 2021.

Editorial: Vaccine slower than hoped

By mid-March, Americans will have reached the one-year anniversary of the emergency declaration for COVID-19. Looking back over those 12 months we see encouraging signs. Topping that list of positive news is the success of ex-President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. In less than a year we’ve developed several safe and effective vaccines.