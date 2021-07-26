Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. July 21, 2021.
Editorial: Nebraskans shouldn’t have to pay for political showboating on Texas border
So it turns out that Texas will not pay Nebraska for deploying our state troopers to the border with Mexico in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s request.
The agreement, dated June 12, says so in all-capital letters. It’s hard to miss.
Yet when asked June 21 about who would cover the costs, state patrol spokesman Cody Thomas intimated that Texas would reimburse Nebraska under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. He outlined how Nebraska was paid for helping in North Dakota during Keystone XL pipeline protests and described the process as routine.
“The funding aspect of the deployment has not been finalized, however, NSP has been reimbursed for previous EMAC responses, such as in North Dakota and Minnesota,” Thomas wrote in an email to The World-Herald’s Sara Gentzler.
“Agencies submit expenses through the state emergency management agency, which is then reimbursed by the state that has made the EMAC request,” he added.
Given the agreement’s explicit language, Thomas’ response was, generously, a half-truth. It was Ben Franklin who said, “Half the truth is often a great lie.”
Compounding the obfuscation, the patrol told Gentzler it would cost an estimated $22,000 and take at least six months to fulfill to a Freedom of Information Act request for documentation and correspondence about the deployment. In recent years, government bodies across the country have used these exorbitant FOIA cost estimates to make it difficult to impossible for media and citizens to obtain public records.
Given the half-truths and the institutional resistance to complying with the open records law, a cynic might think the government had something to hide.
If this deployment is a necessary and virtuous use of Nebraska’s public resources, why not simply say, from the outset, “We’re paying the costs” and promise to report on the troopers’ activities for the sake of public accountability?
The bottom line is that Nebraska taxpayers are on the hook for probably half a million dollars, and the administration no doubt recognized that would draw significant criticism. The June 12 agreement estimates costs at $334,000 — before Gov. Pete Ricketts extended the deployment for 15 of the 25 officers sent to Texas.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, after similar rhetorical jive from her administration, also fessed up that her state would pay for sending about 25 troopers to Texas.
For what?
The states provide only vague descriptions of how their troopers are helping staunch illegal immigration or how they are helping Texas authorities manage the situation. It’s hard to imagine how fewer than 100 state patrol officers from a few other Republican states, operating in unfamiliar terrain, are making a material difference.
No, it’s a stunt.
Illegal crossings of the southern border are, indeed, high and must be addressed. June’s count of 180,000 represents a two-decade high and tops the peak of 150,000 in a month during the Trump administration. Texas and Arizona governors weren’t asking their Republican peers for help then, though. That request came only after political points could be scored attacking the Biden administration’s failure to control a decades-old struggle in its first six months in office.
The United States desperately needs immigration reform, yet another issue where our sclerotic Congress has been unable to make progress. What we are getting instead is more polarized gamesmanship.
Political showboating is an inappropriate use of Nebraska’s resources and, in this case, puts our troopers needlessly in harm’s way. We hire all of our troopers to protect Nebraskans full time, and they face enough risks at home. Their deployment to other states for short-term emergencies — such as sending Nebraska troopers to Minneapolis for the Derek Chauvin verdict in George Floyd’s murder — is reasonable. This is not.
Moreover, sticking Nebraskans with the cost is fiscally irresponsible, and trying to hide that is reprehensible.
While we disapprove of the deployment, we do offer a solution to the spending issue. In South Dakota, a private donor stepped up to pay for National Guard troops’ deployment to the border.
Pete Ricketts and his family spent about $1 million in the most recent campaign cycle. The governor should pay the state for his political ploy.
———
Grand Island Independent. July 18, 2021.
Editorial: The ball’s in Congress’ court on year-round E15
When the Environmental Protection Agency lifted outdated restrictions on E15, a 15% ethanol fuel blend, in 2019, that was great news for Nebraska corn producers and the ethanol industry. The action ultimately allowed for E15 sales year-round.
But recently a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals decision reversed that action and took our country back to the restriction of allowing E15 only during the summer.
This ruling underscored the need for Congress to act to make it clear that our government recognizes there is no scientific reason for the restriction on ethanol blends.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., quickly acted to introduce legislation in their respective chambers that would allow year-round E15 sales.
Smith, co-chair of the U.S. House Biofuels Caucus, introduced the legislation along with other members of the caucus.
The legislation would ensure that the EPA may grant waivers to allow E15 and higher blend fuels to be sold at retailers year-round. He said it would provide key stability and predictability for family farmers and biofuels producers across the country.
Smith long has been a supporter of the uninterrupted sale of E15. He said year-round sales of E15 provide consumers consistency in their fuel tank and farmers consistency in their production.
Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said her bill, Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, would extend the Reid vapor pressure volatility waiver to ethanol blends above 10%.
According to Fischer, her bill would increase market access and continue to allow retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol fuel blends year-round, eliminating confusion at the pump.
She said higher blends of ethanol burn cleaner, providing a way for more Americans to be part of the climate solution.
Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 good-paying jobs. More than 40% of Nebraska’s corn crop is made into ethanol.
These statistics show why it is so important to our state that ethanol be available to motorists without restrictions on blends of more than 10% all year long.
Agriculture is a major component of the Nebraska economy and we must speak up to support our corn farmers and ethanol companies, both by pressuring Congress to act and by putting ethanol blends in our vehicles to show the interest in ethanol by our country’s citizens.
———
North Platte Telegraph. July 18, 2021.
Editorial: Sustainable Beef plant no ‘done deal’
It’s been four months today since our Nebraska ranching neighbors first publicly said they want to build an 875-employee beef processing plant in North Platte.
Tomorrow’s meeting of the Quality Growth Fund Citizens Review Committee — asking for $1 million in help with the project’s engineering and planning costs — will be the first city government meeting on Sustainable Beef LLC’s proposal since April 6.
That delay, not to mention what the firm is asking for tomorrow, should disprove a persistent, unfair accusation by local opponents.
It roughly goes like this: Sustainable Beef unveiled its proposal March 18 only after completing all of its planning and underhandedly conspiring with community leaders to ambush helpless local residents with an impossible-to-stop “done deal.”
Let’s start there:
How on Earth could it be a “done deal” if Sustainable Beef a) has yet to deliver a formal redevelopment plan to City Hall and b) needs city financial help to fully answer how one safely builds a $325 million beef plant atop an old sewer lagoon?
The city’s elected and appointed officials have repeatedly said they could answer more questions about odors, wastewater treatment and flood protection if they had a formal plan from Sustainable Beef on the table.
They don’t. What’s more, there’s no legal way now that the Planning Commission and City Council could complete hearings and votes on a redevelopment plan before Sept. 1, when Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said he hoped construction could start.
If your answer is “We don’t believe you,” well, we don’t know what else to say about that.
Except this: How many businesses, no matter the size, start up with absolutely no idea of what they want to do, how and where?
Before going public, one has to find a reasonable location and at least develop general outlines of a project proposing to spend the $325 million (and likely more) Sustainable Beef would have to spend to build somewhere.
And with so much money involved, wouldn’t you want reasonable odds that the community where they want to build will back you?
It makes more sense to build in North Platte than anywhere else in “God’s Cow Country.”
If we love eating beef, why shouldn’t we be part of getting it from Sandhills pastures to our tables — not least for a potential $1 billion annual economic impact?
But back to the alleged “done deal.”
The City Council rezoned the land east of Newberry Access for heavy industrial use last September. Seven months passed before the council’s 8-0 vote April 6 — three weeks after Sustainable Beef finally went public — to make the land east of Newberry eligible for tax increment financing.
How much has city government actually committed to this project as the first anniversary of that rezoning vote nears?
QGF money, plus NorthWestern Energy funds available to the city, would be the first.
Here’s what has to happen before anyone ever sees bulldozers, let alone cattle trucks:
- Tomorrow’s QGF meeting, followed by a City Council vote next month on whether to cover what would be about 10% of Sustainable Beef’s planning costs.
- Planning Commission and council hearings and votes on a lagoon-sale-and-TIF plan. Whenever the city gets one.
- Finally — and most critically — public hearings, a public-comment period and a decision by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (and possibly federal agencies) to actually let a plant be built.
The city doesn’t even have the last word. And Sustainable Beef can’t even apply for a state permit until it has secured a building site.
“Done deal,” indeed.
By all means, the people of North Platte need to ask questions. We think the answers will show it’s worth the risk. But we don’t yet know that for sure.
Neither do our leaders, whom we expect to act responsibly no matter how promising a project looks for our city that badly needs to grow and diversify its employment base.
Think about this: By working with the city, North Platte residents get a voice in the beef plant. There are privately owned sites in town that already have the needed zoning and wouldn’t require any City Council vote.
Even then, it’d still take a state permit. So enough with “done deal” talk, OK?
