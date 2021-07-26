Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Let’s start there:

How on Earth could it be a “done deal” if Sustainable Beef a) has yet to deliver a formal redevelopment plan to City Hall and b) needs city financial help to fully answer how one safely builds a $325 million beef plant atop an old sewer lagoon?

The city’s elected and appointed officials have repeatedly said they could answer more questions about odors, wastewater treatment and flood protection if they had a formal plan from Sustainable Beef on the table.

They don’t. What’s more, there’s no legal way now that the Planning Commission and City Council could complete hearings and votes on a redevelopment plan before Sept. 1, when Sustainable Beef CEO David Briggs said he hoped construction could start.

If your answer is “We don’t believe you,” well, we don’t know what else to say about that.

Except this: How many businesses, no matter the size, start up with absolutely no idea of what they want to do, how and where?

Before going public, one has to find a reasonable location and at least develop general outlines of a project proposing to spend the $325 million (and likely more) Sustainable Beef would have to spend to build somewhere.