Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. October 6, 2022.

Editorial: Voter ID fixes an issue state doesn’t face

Driven by former President Trump’s unfounded claims of a stolen election and massive voter fraud, election security has become a contentious political issue that has generated attempts to change election and voting laws across the country.

In Nebraska, that effort produced a successful petition drive that resulted in Initiative 432, which, if approved by voters, would require a valid photo ID to vote.

Given that Nebraska has had few, if any reported incidents of voter fraud, the initiative is, essentially, addressing a problem that does not exist in the state.

Even if seen as a need to reassure voters that ballots are secure, it will make it more difficult, if not impossible for many to vote, disenfranchising those who don’t have or can’t afford a state ID, a population largely made up of seniors, disabled people, poor and minorities.

That is a solution that would likely suppress the vote, the opposite of the constitutional guarantees of a right to vote for all citizens age 18 and older.

For those reasons, the Journal Star editorial board recommends a vote against Initiative 432 and voter ID.

Amendment 1 good for state, Lincoln

Airports in every state except Nebraska can utilize government revenue to develop commercial air service by guaranteeing a specific amount of income for carriers that bring new flights to the city.

The state Constitution, however, prohibits the use of government revenues for such projects and must be amended. That section of the Constitution has previously been similarly amended to allow tax increment financing in the state.

Amendment 1 was unanimously approved by the Legislature and should be approved by voters, especially those in Lincoln as the Lincoln Airport will be the biggest beneficiary of the change as it continues its efforts to attract additional air service.

A tough call on minimum wage, Initiative 433

If approved, Initiative 433 would incrementally increase the minimum wage in Nebraska from the current $9 per hour to $15 per hour by 2025.

The measure’s proponents argue that the minimum wage needs to be increased to move Nebraska, traditionally a low-wage state, closer to a “living wage,” e.g. that working a 40-hour-per-week job can supply adequate income for housing, food and other necessities.

Opponents are concerned about the impact of the minimum wage increases on small businesses, especially those in rural communities, where housing and other costs are far lower than in Lincoln and Omaha.

The editorial board split on the initiative and does not have a voting recommendation.

Omaha World-Herald. October 4, 2022.

Editorial: Nebraska continues to make progress on prison staffing

It seems obvious — if you pay people more, you’ll have an easier job hiring workers.

That’s what is happening in Nebraska prisons, where longstanding staffing shortages are continuing to ease through the Ricketts administration’s aggressive efforts to raise pay and offer other inducements.

It’s worth giving credit to Gov. Pete Ricketts and outgoing corrections director Scott Frakes for the policies they implemented last year.

At one point last year, about a third of the agency’s protective services positions — corrections corporals, sergeants and caseworkers — were vacant. But raises of up to 40% announced last November have helped the state hire 675 new corrections workers, 576 of them in protective service positions.

Of all new hires, officials said, 270 have come from 39 states outside of Nebraska.

As World-Herald reporter Henry J. Cordes wrote last week, the hiring surge has reduced vacancies among protective service positions to 119, down considerably from the 427 in October of last year.

Ending the staffing shortages in Nebraska prisons is a basic obligation of state leaders. It’s unfair and unsafe to leave current corrections workers in situations with grueling schedules and mandatory overtime. A lack of staff also prevents the corrections system from providing inmates with programs aimed at reducing their likelihood of reoffending.

Wisely, state officials took the tough step of offering hefty raises. While the higher regular pay is costly, it could be partly offset by curbing the department’s skyrocketing overtime expenses.

Besides bringing in out-of-state applicants, the higher pay also has drawn back staffers who previously left the agency.

The state’s prison watchdog, Inspector General Doug Koebernick, recently noted that Nebraska prisons still have critical shortages of behavioral health and medical staff. Certainly there’s more to do to fix a problem that had built up over the years.

But what’s been accomplished in less than a year by the latest pay initiative shows that Nebraska is on the right track.

As we have said before, Nebraskans are problem-solvers by nature, and our leaders need to reflect that pragmatic approach. Ideological posturing and divisive rhetoric must not stand in the way of fixing the issues that confront our state.

Another example of pragmatic leadership came last month when Ricketts extended executive orders intended to ease health care workforce pressures through the end of the year.

His new order authorized the credentialing of retired or inactive health care professionals, defers certain continuing education requirements and suspends some statutes to allow new health care providers seeking licenses to begin practicing.

It also temporarily suspends some state licensing requirements for health care facility administrators and practitioners such as audiologists, alcohol and drug counselors and speech pathologists.

The pandemic took a toll on health care workers. It stretched the ability of hospitals, pharmacies and other health care facilities as they cared for COVID-19 patients, vaccinated people for flu and COVID and tried to keep up with patients’ other health care needs.

North Platte Telegraph. October 9, 2022.

Editorial: Here’s what we won’t do in telling your stories

It’s a ticklish business, to say the least, to report on this robustly democratic republic called the United States.

It’s no less so to cover a particular community, region or state.

We Americans debate and argue passionately. Some places are especially energetic about it, like North Platte (of which the late Telegraph Editor Keith Blackledge observed in a book title that “that town fights about everything”).

How does a press outlet cope with the vexing tendency of actual or potential customers to attack anything its people write or say on the air as biased if they don’t happen to like the information?

That’s why news organizations have ethics policies, which seem once again of interest locally in this National Newspaper Week.

They’re certainly related to what we’ve stated here about The Telegraph’s independent, nonpartisan editorial stance that nonetheless takes spirited positions on community, regional and state matters of common interest.

We’re human. We’re no more perfect than our readers. But we want what you read on our pages and website, and in this space as well, to be taken as our best, good-faith effort to constructively provide facts, thoughts and opinions for you to consider as citizens.

It should be obvious that we can’t hope to prove that if we’re also personally participating in government or political activities — that is, beyond defending our First Amendment rights to freedom of the press and the free access to information we need to do our own jobs more effectively. The Telegraph’s writers, present and past, typically have worked for multiple press outlets. Our newspaper has had four sets of owners in the past 25 years alone: the Seacrest family, the Omaha World-Herald, Berkshire Hathaway and now Lee Enterprises.

News organizations often have slightly different guardrails about what employees can and can’t do or say publicly and still be as honest a broker of news and facts as possible.

But this statement from our current owners’ ethics manual is quite typical: Lee Enterprises “has a long-standing policy that no publisher, newspaper general manager, editor or any other news personnel” may “stand for public or partisan office nor accept an appointment to any public or partisan board, commission or other body.”

Many outlets forbid their writers to actively support political candidates; take part in political party activities; or endorse or take part in any activity involving a ballot issue or politically sensitive cause.

We know of some past journalistic colleagues who have gone so far as to refuse to vote. That is not something we at this newspaper are forbidden to do, though our peers in states with party caucuses instead of primary elections often can’t participate in those.

The point is that American journalists, whether they first learn their craft in college or on the job, have it drilled into their heads that they’re supposed to be observers of their stories — not part of the stories themselves.

The Code of Ethics of the Society of Professional Journalists, which has represented our profession since 1909, puts it this way:

“Ironically, journalism is a profession protected by the same First Amendment that grants to all citizens the right to run for office or to support, by word, deed or cash, the people they would like to see elected. But journalists who want to be perceived as impartial must avoid any display of partisanship.”

Americans don’t often realize — though we certainly do — that in First Amendment cases, the ultimate “freedom of the press” belongs to whoever actually controls the press. These days, “the press” can be one’s computer printer, blog or Facebook page. You’re totally free to express your opinions or political preferences through them — as long as you don’t libel someone and you can take the heat.

In a 21st-century news organization, “the press” is the printing press, radio or TV transmitter, website or online video channel. Or all at once.

It’s their owners who exercise the fullness of First Amendment freedoms. To work for them is to consent to set aside certain aspects of one’s selfsame freedoms as long as one works there.

We who have done so, in the main, have freely made that choice so we can best fulfill our own duties as citizens — even our own personal callings — by delivering you the information that helps all of you do likewise.

