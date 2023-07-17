Lincoln Journal Star. July 12, 2023.

Editorial: Lobbyist influence destined to grow with Legislature

Spending to influence Nebraska lawmakers and shape state laws hit record levels again last year.

A report prepared by Common Cause Nebraska taken from filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission found that businesses and organizations that hire lobbyists spent more than $21.4 million, a 5.5% increase from the previous year.

Given inflation, which has pushed the cost of nearly everything higher over the past two years, the increase in lobbying expenditures is inevitable, and a similar jump in spending for the 2023 session should be expected when filings are compiled next year.

Nor should the amount spent, $21.4 million, come as a shock. But the two-decade increase, from $3 million in 2000 to $19.4 million in 2019, is stunning, as are the $1 million-plus incomes of the top lobbying firms.

For comparative purposes, senators make $12,000 a year, which amounts to $588,000 for the entire Legislature.

Lobbying, of course, takes place in every capitol around the country. But, by its structure, Nebraska’s unicameral gives the lobby greater influence than in two-house legislatures as there are far fewer lawmakers — 49 compared with 105 in Idaho, which exactly matches Nebraska’s population – with the “people” philosophically seen as the “second house.”

In practice, however, the lobbyists largely stand in for “the people,” promoting the interests of clients that may or, often, may not be supported by the public as a whole.

Term limits in Nebraska and 15 other states also work to increase the influence and power of the lobby.

Put simply, the lobby provides long-running representation of clients, becoming the bank of knowledge on issues and legislative history and maneuvering that takes senators years of their maximum two terms to learn.

This, in no way, should be seen as a critique of individual lobbyists, or of the lobbying system, which, at the least, is transparent enough to identify the biggest spenders — this session, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, League of Nebraska Municipalities, the University of Nebraska, Centene Corporation and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

That information, to some measure, allows legislative watchers to get some measure of the power and effectiveness of each of the “special interests.”

But, for the good of the legislation being crafted and, eventually, the state, that influence that some read as legislation being bought and sold by the lobby needs to be balanced.

Citizen input beyond individuals testifying at a bill’s public hearing — e.g. organized lobbying campaigns with face-to-face meetings that operate much like lobbyists — can supply some of that balance, often with positive results.

And some of that balance has to be supplied by experienced senators and their staffs, who listen to input by that of the lobby, do their own research and use their expertise to act in the interest of their constituents that is beyond the narrow interests of the lobby.

McCook Gazette. July 13, 2023.

Editorial: No-helmet law should include two more requirements

We enjoyed a motel breakfast conversation with a nice couple, decked out in full motorcycle leathers, who were part of a large contingent on their way to Milwaukee for the 150th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle company this week.

We joked that they were a little too early to enjoy a helmet-less ride through Nebraska, since the Cornhusker state will require all riders to wear approved headgear until Jan. 1, 2024.

They seemed a little amazed since they were from Mexico City, the capital of a country that requires helmets nationwide.

They didn’t seem to resent the requirement or plan to doff their full-face models even if permitted to do so.

Their English was much better than our Spanish, but there was little debate over the benefits of wearing a helmet on a northbound hog.

The most obvious benefit is avoiding head injuries, the most common cause of fatalities and severe injuries in motorcycle accidents. Acting as a protective barrier between your head and the pavement, a helmet spreads out the shock of the impact to reduce the risk of head trauma, skull fractures and brain injuries.

Helmets, especially those with a full-face shield or visor, protect your face and eyes from debris that can cause injuries or obstruct your vision.

On the other hand, helmets can carry reflective elements or bright colors that increase your visibility to other motorists, especially in low-light conditions.

Encounter wind, rain, hail, heat or cold weather, and you’ll be glad to have a helmet on.

Spend years exposing your ears to the wind, engine and road sounds associated with motorcycles and you may find yourself hard of hearing. Helmets can help prevent such damage.

Nebraska’s new no-helmet law is rather conservative, allowing it only for those over 21 who have taken a motorcycle safety course.

But it should probably go farther, as J.L. Schmidt suggests in the Capitol View column elsewhere on this page.

Obviously, a helmet won’t protect you from every serious injury or even death, but the head injuries it can help prevent are the most costly and devastating, the most likely to leave victims in a wheelchair or worse.

Schmidt, who admits he has never ridden a motorcycle, advocates adding a couple of more requirements to those who choose not to wear a helmet: proof of health and long-term disability insurance that will make them less likely to become a burden to Nebraska taxpayers.

Legally required to do so or not, we hope motorcyclists will do what they can to protect their noggins.

Make sure you buy genuine head-protection gear that meets safety standards set by the Department of Transportation, and be sure it fits properly, covers your entire head and has no cracks or damage. Regularly inspect it and replace it if it has been involved in a crash or shows signs of wear and tear.

By wearing a motorcycle helmet, you significantly increase your chances of preventing or reducing the severity of head injuries in the unfortunate event of an accident, making it an essential safety precaution for every rider.

END