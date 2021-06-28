Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. June 22, 2021.
Editorial: Nebraska regulators must assert their power fully against election groups
Nebraska is far away from the two coasts, but less than a year from now, a tidal wave nonetheless will hit our state hard.
A tidal wave, that is, of out-of-state political money.
Political donors, conveniently hiding anonymously behind election law, will send a torrent of campaign cash flooding across Nebraska, seeking to influence voters’ decisions on the 2022 elections. Many statewide offices will be on the ballot. So will U.S. House members and about half the seats in the State Legislature. Plus, the statewide ballot may well contain important policy proposals.
The Nebraska Legislature long ago should have mustered the courage to change state election law to step up the reporting requirements for out-of-state political entities that send campaign donations flooding across the state. Nebraska election law ought to require identification of donors, for example. But for years, state senators have shied away from taking that responsible step.
So, election after election, Nebraska voters receive campaign mailers — often with unsettling images and inflammatory rhetoric to smear a candidate — sent by groups that have only a Post Office box for an address and hide behind sweet-sounding names such as (these are made-up, but you get the point) Americans for a Wonderful World or Citizens Who Support Goodness. Each election season, such fliers arrive at Nebraska’s doorstep and are paid for in part by big-money out-of-state donors who have never set foot in Nebraska and are unlikely to ever do so. But their high-dollar donations — perhaps from Florida, perhaps from Texas, who knows — aim to exert long-distance interference in our state’s policy-making.
Yes, political donations are legal. But it really isn’t asking much to require identification of the donors. Yet, state senators continue in their callous refusal to take that responsible action.
State law does require out-of-state political advocacy groups to file periodic reports on their spending if it exceeds $10,000. Sometimes candidates or groups miss a deadline through a genuine mistake. But when a candidate or group demonstrates repeatedly neglects to file on time as required, the state regulatory body — the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission — is rightly empowered to impose a fee.
Recently, however, the commission ill served the public by reducing the financial penalty for an out-of-state nonprofit by some 90%. The nonprofit, Collective Prosperity, deals in big money — it directed a hefty $2.3 million into Nebraska alone last year to oppose the gambling proposals on the statewide ballot. Yet the group, with only a P.O. box in Ohio for its address, failed to submit its spending reports until Feb. 24 and March 8, well past the required filing deadlines. And the reports were filed only after the state sent two reminder letters. Collective Prosperity provided no public explanation of the delays.
Under a state formula, Collective Prosperity faced a fee of $231,300, but this month the Accountability and Disclosure Commission voted 6-3 to reduce the fee to a mere tenth of that: $23,130. Reasonable people can debate what specific amount is proper for the fee, but there should be no question that by shrinking it so radically, state regulators sent the wrong message to these massively funded out-of-state groups.
The important message Nebraska needs to send is this: This state will be vigilant in its monitoring and rigorous in asserting its regulatory powers to ensure proper behavior by political advocates.
A small fee of only $23,130 may be the highest fine yet levied by Nebraska election regulators, but to an entity as well funded and ambitious as Collective Prosperity, it’s a pittance.
Imposing the maximum fee or something close to it would have put high-dollar political organizations nationwide on alert that they can’t flout Nebraska election regulations without significant penalty. Instead, those groups will now conclude, “Hey, that state is a real pushover. We can do essentially as we please.”
Nebraska must do far better in asserting its full regulatory authority over these groups. The election-money tidal wave, after all, is only a few months away.
Lincoln Journal Star. June 27, 2021.
Editorial: Redistricting process must stay true to stated ideals
Without final census figures in hand, the exact look of Nebraska’s redistricting special legislative session remains a bit of a guessing game.
But some things are certain, as past redistricting battles have proved time and again. Most notably, the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature will become rancorous, and many lawmakers will lobby to put their political party ahead of the good of Nebraskans.
As such, the full Legislature must heed both the spirit and letter of the resolution the Redistricting Committee advanced last month.
“District boundaries shall not be established with the intention of favoring a political party or any other group or person,” the resolution states. “District boundaries which would result in the unlawful dilution of the voting strength of any minority population shall not be established.”
Putting these words to paper is nice. But they must also be put into action.
Recall the last episode of redistricting in 2011 involved the shameless gerrymandering of congressional districts in the Omaha metro area in an attempt to shore up support for Republicans in the swing district by shuffling Sarpy County. That temptation no doubt still exists, following Democratic President Joe Biden’s electoral vote in the 2nd District and former Rep. Brad Ashford’s one term in the House.
Furthermore, the maximum population deviation of 10% for legislative districts could be used to create unequal representation. With an average of roughly 40,000 Nebraskans in each of 49 legislative districts, that discrepancy could benefit less populous areas to the detriment of growing ones – a desire some groups have stated to preserve rural seats against the state’s demographic tide.
Nebraska is too diverse of a state to be defined by these battles of urban and rural or conservative and liberal.
All voices – and votes – must matter equally in this process, regardless of where residents call home and what party representation, if any, they claim. That spirit must permeate every aspect of redistricting.
Reasons like this are why the Journal Star editorial board has long advocated for transferring the redistricting process from partisan-minded lawmakers to an independent commission as many states – Iowa provides an admirable model – have done. Recent efforts have stalled out, though one bill made it as far as Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk before being vetoed.
Which means Nebraska is stuck, for better or worse, using the same model that brought chaos and unbridled gerrymandering a decade ago. Therefore, Nebraskans must rely on state senators to bear in mind what’s best for the citizens of this state rather than the balance of power for parties.
Our hope is that, when the rubber hits the road, the Legislature holds true to the ideals the Redistricting Committee voted to uphold – while doing so in a nonpartisan manner.
North Platte Telegraph. June 27, 2021.
Editorial: Even when wet, it can be dry
So what’s there to write about when Nebraskaland Days is over, Independence Day is a week away and there’s an extra week between city meetings?
Well, Prof. Harold Hill asked Marcellus Washburn a similar question in “The Music Man.” He replied: “The weather. When it’s in season.”
Which, of course, it always is.
You’ll remember how, just a month ago, our news pages were saying 2021 was on pace to be one of North Platte’s 10 wettest years since recordkeeping started in 1874.
Then June came, hot and dry — until the rains returned last week.
What’s next?
We invite you to follow the Flourish “bar chart race” at the top of this editorial comparing 2021 with our 10 wettest years.
The High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (climod.unl.edu) lets us quickly call up historic temperatures, rainfall, snowfall and the like for North Platte or anywhere that has ever had a federal weather station.
Spending time with those records reveals much about this area that early North Platte journalist Ira L. Bare loved to call the “banana belt.”
Especially this:
Even our wettest years have times that seem more like droughts.
Take 1951, when 33.44 inches of precipitation fell to set a record still standing 70 years later.
North Platte had no measurable moisture at all the first 18 days of 1951. Another 18-day dry spell lasted from late March until early April.
Then the rain began and kept coming regularly into October. North Platte broke its 1915 record of 32.69 inches (still the runner-up total) on Nov. 24.
Still, 1951 ended as it began — with zero precipitation the last 11 days of the year.
Like 1951, 1915 started dry for 18 days. It also went 24 days without moisture in October and November.
Though 1942 claims two spots in North Platte’s single-day Top 10 precipitation chart (first and sixth), it ranks fourth because only 0.02 inches fell over two months that autumn.
What about 1949 (as in “Blizzard of”)? It’s not in our chart. Like a front-running racehorse, it ran in the Top 10 through August and faded down the stretch.
You may recall we had our seventh-wettest year just two years ago. But 2019 started with 15 dry days, registered just 0.13 inches of precipitation through February and saw a two-week dry spell in late summer.
This year? Lee Bird Field recorded 12.44 inches of rain for 2021 through Friday. That’s only No. 31 through June 25. Yet it was 2½ inches ahead of the same date in 1906, which went on to finish No. 8.
We know this won’t be a classic drought year. North Platte’s driest year of 1911 brought just 10.01 inches, a mark we passed May 17. We left the 10th-driest year (11.51 inches in 1921) behind on May 23.
We’ll see what lies ahead. For the sake of our farmers and ranchers, here’s hoping it’s wetter than drier — at least when they need it to be.
