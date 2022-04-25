Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. April 21, 2022.

Editorial: Ashford’s dedication to public service, drive to help others is inspiring

There is a Hebrew proverb that goes, “Say not in grief, ‘he is no more,’ but live in thankfulness that he was.”

We think on this proverb as we reflect back on the life of Brad Ashford, who died early Tuesday after a months-long battle with brain cancer. He was 72.

A former U.S. congressman and a longtime Nebraska state senator, Ashford was a decent, honorable man with a passion for public policy and an idealistic desire to make people’s lives better.

Ashford’s views never fit neatly into any one party, and neither did his political career. Omaha voters elected Ashford as both a Republican and a Democrat, and he once even ran for mayor as an independent. He opposed the death penalty. He supported women’s reproductive rights. He was a staunch supporter of gun control. But he also supported tax cuts and business incentives.

He took an early interest in public service. He dreamed of a future in Washington. But when push came to shove, his loyalties were to his family and his home state. For him, politics was about improving the lives of all Nebraskans — urban and rural, regardless of race, gender, religion or party affiliation.

Ashford was widely respected for his approach and his ideals.

“Omaha lost a giant, strong pillar (Tuesday); a family man who had deep roots here and dearly loved this community,” said U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican who defeated Ashford in the 2016 congressional race but then became his friend. “Even when we were rivals, I respected his decency and good heart. I am a better person and representative because of the influence of Brad.”

Said longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers, a political independent who represented North Omaha: “Brad was a genuinely good person, kind-hearted and gentle, and as upright an individual as I have ever met. He was not traitorous or treacherous. And in regard to his political affiliation, the formal one, none of that I was really aware of, because Brad was always the same.”

Ashford served two different eight-year stints in the Nebraska Legislature, immersing himself in issues from background checks for gun purchases to the boundary dispute between the Omaha Public Schools and suburban districts.

During his single term in Congress, he worked with the Veterans Administration and Omaha’s philanthropic community on a bill that created public-private partnerships to build new health care facilities for veterans. The bill paved the way for construction of a new outpatient clinic serving Omaha veterans, a project that had been stalled for more than a decade by backlogs within the VA.

When Ashford wasn’t serving in the statehouse and in Washington, Ashford was an active community leader. He was appointed to the Omaha Housing Authority board and spent 10 years with the agency, including three in which he stepped in as its chief executive.

During that time, the agency finally resolved a long dispute over building scattered-site public housing throughout the city. The homes replaced large public housing complexes in North Omaha that were being demolished.

It took almost five years — and a lawsuit against the city — but Ashford helped the homes get approved and built.

He also served on the board that runs Omaha’s downtown arena and baseball stadium. In that role, and at then-Omaha Mayor Hal Daub’s behest, he led a successful lobbying effort to get the Legislature to set aside sales tax dollars to help pay back the arena’s bonds.

Other major issues he tackled in his public service career included gang violence and reforms of the juvenile justice and prison systems. Last year, he worked with Bacon to gain federal funding for a new initiative at Nebraska Medicine to work with victims of gun violence and their families to defuse violence.

“He certainly has left our state better than he found it,” Daub said.

In his final days, Ashford spent much time visiting with friends he met over the years through his public work. His death surely is sad for his family and the many people who knew him.

But we can be thankful for Brad Ashford’s life — and inspired by his dedication to making Omaha and Nebraska a better place to live.

Lincoln Journal-Star. April 19, 2022.

Editorial: Allegations against Herbster make race even murkier

Serving in an elected office is a privilege -- one accorded by voters who deem a candidate worthy of the their -- and the public’s -- trust.

Because of that trust, candidates rightly can be held to a higher standard -- for honesty, for integrity, for maturity and whatever other traits voters prioritize for themselves.

In an article last week, eight women told the Nebraska Examiner they had been inappropriately touched, groped or forcibly kissed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Seven of the women chose to remain anonymous. The eighth, Sen. Julie Slama, allowed her name to be used and had spoken about the incident -- without naming Herbster -- in a speech in the Legislature in March. The Examiner talked with witnesses of six of the incidents and spoke with people who had contact with the other two victims the same day they say the incidents occurred.

On a KFAB talk radio show, Herbster said, “I absolutely 100% deny these accusations, whatever person they are from ...” He and his backers question the timing of the allegations. And at least one Herbster supporter, former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub, wanted to see the dress Slama was wearing when she said Herbster put his hand up it. Slama obliged via social media, clearly making the point that the dress didn’t matter.

Herbster and his backers are defiant. There’s no indication he will remove himself from the race.

But accusations from eight women are very powerful. The reaction to Slama and the other women by Herbster’s backers was sadly very predictable -- question everyone and everything except the actual person accused. It’s a reaction that each woman saw coming -- and yet they came forward. That speaks volumes about their veracity.

If Herbster stays in the race, the question of his fitness for office will fall to the voters. Voters will decide how much weight to give these allegations. The millions who voted for President Trump, who is no stranger to such allegations, may have already provided a clue.

The Journal Star editorial board has already endorsed Sen. Brett Lindstrom. Herbster wasn’t our preferred GOP gubernatorial candidate, but these allegations are serious enough that we question his fitness for office.

Ultimately, though, voters get the candidates they deserve and the races they want. If substance, intellect and integrity is what we want, in a high-minded campaign that’s about issues and ideas, then we’re going to have to ask for it. We’re going to have read beneath the headlines. We’re going to have to study, be informed and ask smart questions until we get smart answers.

And then the devastating impact of sexual assault can truly be addressed -- to protect victims and stop the perpetrators -- without getting caught in the gears of politics.

North Platte Telegraph. April 23, 2022.

Editorial: West’s senators made their mark

In wrapping up our thoughts on the 2022 Legislature, let’s first recall a noteworthy achievement by its small but active western Nebraska delegation 39 months ago.

Except for the weeks following Mike Groene’s early departure in February, our geographic half of the state has had the same six senators the past six years.

No longer. Three other term-limited western lawmakers finished their last regular session Wednesday, and only two will take their place with the eastward removal of Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams’ District 36.

But this group of senators, including the two not yet finished, has maximized its influence to western Nebraska’s lasting benefit.

Back in January 2019, five of our region’s six lawmakers were elected to chair one of the Legislature’s 15 standing committees.

And the nine-member Appropriations Committee — arguably the most important committee and certainly the most time-consuming — had two westerners: Chairman John Stinner of Gering, now term-limited, and Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who has two more years in office.

That’s making the most of our voice.

Four of the six still were committee chairs as 2022 began. Three are departing: Stinner, Executive Board Chairman Dan Hughes of Venango (formerly Natural Resources Committee chairman) and Williams, who chaired the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.

Erdman and Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, will return. Whether appointed North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson joins them depends on District 42 voters’ verdicts in May and November.

Kudos are due the three others who spoke for the last time (barring a special session) on the Unicameral floor Wednesday.

If you tuned in to Nebraska Public Media’s telecasts recently, you might well have seen Hughes or Williams in the presider’s chair during the Legislature’s protracted debates and filibuster outbreaks.

While the lieutenant governor and the speaker are the first two in line to preside, a handful of other lawmakers do so when they can’t. It’s a measure of honor, if a small one.

Dan Hughes is a Perkins County farmer; Matt Williams, a Gothenburg banker. Two very different backgrounds, at least on the face of things.

But they share two notable qualities: evenhanded coolness, even amid the most emotional and bitter floor debates, and a sense that they weren’t sent to Lincoln to represent their districts alone.

Williams’ Rural Workforce Housing Act, which he wrote and saw enacted in 2017, has spurred vitally needed new housing stock not only in Dawson County but also North Platte and across all of rural Nebraska. He won approval to extend and refuel the program this year.

And Hughes’ vision regularly extended well past southwest Nebraska as a Natural Resources Committee member all of his eight years and its chairman for the four middle years of his tenure.

It’s ironic that Hughes’ District 44 once included Keith County decades ago but hasn’t touched Ogallala and Lake McConaughy for a good number of years.

You wouldn’t know that from the attention Hughes paid to his neighboring county and its stellar tourist attraction.

He had Lake Mac’s thrice-annual Colorado invasions in mind with his 2021 bill that (in its final form) authorized the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to charge nonresidents twice as much for park permits as those with licensed Nebraska vehicles.

Hughes also sat on the special “STAR WARS” committee that specifically, not to mention refreshingly, included McConaughy’s tourism needs in its charge.

With Legislative Bill 1023’s authorization of a 100-slip Lake Mac marina, recommended roads improvements and major Game and Parks upgrades already in progress, Ogallala and Keith County have much for which to thank their neighbor.

Of course, neither those projects, Williams’ housing fund nor the major North Platte initiatives endorsed by the Legislature this year would have gotten through without the Appropriations Committee’s blessing.

Stinner, a retired banker and longtime Scottsbluff-Gering community leader, deftly guided his committee in balancing the needs of all Nebraska, and especially his adopted part of it, through lean and fat fiscal times.

North Platte and western Nebraska have once-in-a-generation chances to renew our region due in large part to the people who have spoken for us in Lincoln.

It’s our hope western Nebraskans will elect successors who build bridges — as Stinner, Hughes and Williams have — but never let metro Nebraskans forget there’s a state beyond their skyscrapers and tall hills.

