Editorial: Budget wisdom Imperative as lean times arrive

The latest figurative “seven fat years” for Nebraska state government appear to be ending, as repeatedly foretold by economists and veteran State Capitol observers.

Fittingly, the first decline in expected state revenues this time around was reported last week just after the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee advanced its draft two-year state budget.

Senators still have a 10-figure piggy bank in the state’s historically flush Cash Reserve Fund. That’s the good news.

But lots of bad news is bound to follow unless lawmakers show some wisdom now in their fiscal decisions.

They need to resist the temptation to drain the piggy bank dry. Or narrow its coin slot through excessive tax cuts. Or, worst of all, both.

If the phrase “seven fat years” seems familiar to you, it’s probably from Sunday school or your pastor’s pulpit.

You’ll find it in Genesis 41. Jacob’s son Joseph, sold into slavery by his brothers, becomes Egypt’s chief minister after dreaming of seven lean cows gobbling up seven fat cows along the banks of the Nile River.

Thus warned that Egypt would enjoy abundant crops before a lengthy famine, Pharaoh authorizes Joseph to store his land’s harvest surpluses against the expected “seven lean years.”

When the famine came, Egypt was able to feed its people and sell grain to its neighbors, including Joseph’s own family (see Genesis 42-45 for the rest).

It’s quite an apt metaphor for a “breadbasket state” like Nebraska. Economies in agricultural states grow for a while and then shrink. And droughts and floods often have more to say about it than national recessions.

Whatever the reason, the Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board has cut predicted 2022-23 state revenues by $80 million, mainly from lower income and sales tax receipts.

Interestingly, the board raised its revenue projections by that exact amount over the combined two fiscal years for which lawmakers are about to set budgets. But prudence, we believe, suggests that senators would be foolish to count on those just now.

So what to do with all that money in Nebraska’s cash reserve? What of their plans to cut income taxes even more than lawmakers did last year? Or further boost property tax relief indirectly through more state school aid or more directly through even higher tax credits?

And we haven’t even gotten to the big-ticket needs yet.

Two such needs appear in the budget bills senators will start debating this week: $350 million for a new 1,512-bed prison and $574.5 million to revive and complete the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado into west central Nebraska.

Both would come from the Cash Reserve Fund, which Gov. Jim Pillen told The Telegraph Friday should still have $1.6 billion left for the 2023-25 budget cycle even after drawing from it for both those major projects.

We don’t consider it regionally parochial to again say Colorado isn’t leaving us any choice but to invoke the South Platte River Compact and build the canal just to retain Nebraska’s fair share of South Platte water.

Pillen says he’ll start using his veto pen if senators’ final budget proposal would drain the Cash Reserve Fund below about $950 million. But the Perkins canal needs to be funded no matter what, he said.

Reassuring as that is, priorities likely must be set. It won’t be easy.

The prison? The ancient Nebraska State Penitentiary is worn out, and prison overcrowding must be relieved somehow.

K-12 school aid? That’s usually a key target when the seven lean years come. It’s why Omaha Public Schools doesn’t believe (probably with justification) that any boost in school aid will last long.

Property tax relief? Remember what we’ve said here: Nebraska is spending more on direct property tax discounts and indirect income tax credits for K-12 taxes than it spent on its entire budget in the mid-1980s. And it’s still not enough to relieve farm and ranch tax burdens.

More income tax cuts? Consider that recent income and sales taxes were $92 million short from November to March alone.

And we haven’t even gotten to supporting higher education or the needs of Nebraska’s lower-income people — also routine targets in the lean years.

Budget debates start Wednesday. More than ever, senators must remember that they’re there to make the best decisions for the entire 500-mile-long state — not their party or (maybe) their region.

With the absurdly toxic, hyperpartisan tone of the 2023 Legislature and its near-endless filibusters, it’s unclear at best whether that will happen. We’ll know by mid-May whether it does.

Editorial: Hasty changes to rules would imperil Legislature

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard wants to change the legislative rules to stop an ongoing filibuster that has brought the Legislature to a crawl.

And, as the Rules Committee chair, Erdman has the power to start that process, planning to hold a committee hearing before the Legislature adjourns in early June to consider major changes to the rules that govern legislative proceedings.

“In fact, we may start at page one and rewrite the whole book,” Erdman said in an April 20 floor speech. “There will be rule changes and they will be significant.”

In truth, the rules won’t be changed this year — Speaker John Arch, who sets the Legislature’s daily agenda, has said there won’t be enough time to consider any rules change that Erdman might come up with during the waning days of the 90-day session.

So the substantive discussion of the rules, and the attempt to shut down similar filibusters in future sessions, will take place in the six months before the 2024 session convenes in January, and, Arch said, will likely result in some proposed changes that would have to be approved next year.

Those proposed changes, obviously, can’t be known. But they will almost certainly address the techniques used by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt of filing procedural motions to stop the passage of a bill (LB574) prohibiting transgender youth from obtaining puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery.

That now two-month effort has frustrated the bill’s conservative supporters, who made one rule change, only to have Cavanaugh and Hunt find another avenue to slow debate, triggering Erdman’s misguided plan to rewrite legislative rules on the fly.

That, to the state’s good fortune, won’t happen. Nor are any substantive changes in the rules needed. Put simply, changing legislative procedure to address one filibuster, no matter how frustrating, would be an overreaction that could substantively alter how the one-house legislature functions.

Specifically, any efforts to tighten the rules to essentially eliminate filibusters by motion would significantly erode the rights of any legislative minority that opposes a bill. With no second house to, perhaps, provide legislative balance or at least make the process more deliberative, that sort of rule change would allow the legislative majority unfettered rule.

This session, that would mean conservatives running roughshod through the session to implement elements of a national Republican agenda that includes the anti-transgender measures and banning abortion.

In the future, however, a progressive majority could be in a position to push legislation through the unicameral over the objections of the conservatives whose rule tightening will have eliminated one of the few tools available to give a voice to all.

