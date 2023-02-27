Lincoln Journal Star. February 21, 2023.

Editorial: Keeping public records open to the public

It may not be as riveting as some headlines last week, but there weren’t many more important:

“Judge rules for news nonprofit” told the story of Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post’s ruling in favor of the Flatwater Free Press, a nonprofit news organization, suing the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over a $44,000 bill for public records.

The case centered on a public records request related to nitrates and drinking water. Law dictates that a government agency can impose reasonable charges for copies and some labor involved in producing documents.

In the Flatwater case, an initial request produced a not-insignificant estimate of $2,000. Flatwater narrowed the search to trim expenses, but the second estimate came in at a whopping $44,000 after the NDEE layered in attorney fees to review all documents.

Post ruled, rightly, that such fees go beyond the intent of public records law, law which is designed to benefit the public by making government more transparent and more accountable.

Media outlets and free press advocates hailed the victory. Flatwater Free Press Executive Director Matt Wynn told the Courthouse News the decision was “fabulous. ... We could not have asked for a better ruling.”

But the real winners are the public. These are, after all, “public” records, not “media” records. The same laws that protect access to public business via public documents also allow the public to have access to information.

Even with the ruling, public records requests can still, depending on their scope, run into the hundreds or thousands of dollars. A request from Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker for communications and other documents over three days in the summer of 2020 came back with a cost of $95,000 and would have taken 8 to 12 months.

Post’s ruling still gives agencies much latitude in estimating costs, which can have a chilling effect on requests.

The answer, beyond this decision, is a more organized -- even codified -- approach to public records questions. Just as it established open records and public meeting laws, it’s within the Legislature’s purview to bring more structure and uniformity to the state’s process, to require a custodian or point of contact for requests and a more specific list of acceptable charges and rates. A centralized website -- FOIAonline.gov -- hasn’t fixed the problem entirely at federal level, but it has streamlined it in some cases.

There should be a consistent and predictable process for the public, or the media on its behalf, to have access to the work product of the public’s tax dollars. Public records belong to the public.

North Platte Telegraph. February 24, 2023.

Editorial: Another GOP balanced-budget call? Big yawn.

Pardon us, please, but it’s just not a big deal when Republicans in Congress introduce a constitutional amendment to require a balanced federal budget.

They do it every two years, after all.

We see this every time a new two-year Congress begins after the previous one — no matter which party controls the Senate and-or House — voted it down or just let it die.

America’s biennial observance of this tradition took place last week, with Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts and 22 other GOP senators cosponsoring their party’s latest balanced-budget amendment.

Thanks, senators, for the opportunity to point out that Republicans have no more credibility than Democrats when it comes to fiscal responsibility.

Twenty-two, by the way, happens to equal not just the number of Fischer’s and Ricketts’ colleagues who signed on to this amendment but also the number of years since Washington last spent less money than it took in.

That happened four years in a row, from 1998 to 2001, when Republicans controlled both houses of Congress but the White House was occupied by a Democratic president (Bill Clinton) the first three of those years.

Since then, Republicans have held the presidency 12 years and Democrats 10. They controlled both houses in 2003-07, under GOP President George W. Bush, and 2015-19, under first Democrat Barack Obama and then Donald Trump. They controlled one chamber much of the rest of the time.

The first time Republicans controlled both Capitol Hill and the White House, the federal budget went from a $128 billion surplus in fiscal 2001 to a $413 billion deficit by 2004.

The second time? It more than doubled, from $442 billion in 2015 to $984 billion in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic.

We won’t even talk about the $3.1 trillion deficit in 2020 or the $2.78 trillion one in 2021. (Republicans controlled the Senate both years.)

We do like one particular part of this latest balanced-budget amendment. It would not only require Congress to pass a balanced budget but also make the president submit one, according to a press release from Fischer’s office.

We’d suggest going even farther: Make the president also propose exactly how the spending items in the White House budget plan would be paid for. Including the extra taxes it would take.

Still, perhaps requiring the president to submit a balanced budget reflects some influence from Fischer and Ricketts.

As a former state senator and governor respectively, they know very well that Nebraskans have legally required balanced state budgets for decades.

That allows us to segue to some general impressions of the first state budget offered by Ricketts’ successor.

Gov. Jim Pillen has rightly proposed taking advantage of Nebraska’s still-record tax revenues and cash reserves to fix some chronic, systemic fiscal problems — the state’s chronic school-aid issues being perhaps the largest.

He’s also calling for setting aside the rest of the $500 million-plus it’ll take to revive and finish the 1894 Perkins County Canal to ensure Nebraska’s share of South Platte River water under our 1923 compact with Colorado.

He’s also proposing even more property tax relief. Even more tax cuts. Another state prison likely must be built, if not two. And that doesn’t cover all the spending ideas.

While we haven’t looked yet in detail at Pillen’s school-aid proposal, we can’t help but remind people — as vitally necessary as fixing school aid is for rural Nebraskans — that we’ll regret it if we deplete this massive cash reserve before the next agricultural downturn hits. Which it will do, in time.

All that said, Nebraskans at least know their budget must be balanced and whatever spending the Legislature approves must be paid for somehow. So do folks in some other states.

But not Washington. Except for a time or two in the 1980s (which obviously weren’t successful), these biennial GOP balanced-budget calls amount to saying what they must to persuade voters to let them keep their jobs, salaries and perks.

Not to mention the overwhelming evidence that it’s not how much the parties run up in deficits but what they want to spend it on that separates Republicans and Democrats.

So, respectfully, our bottom-line reaction to this GOP balanced-budget amendment is this:

You’ve checked your re-election box. Whoopee. Introducing a bill or amendment means nothing.

Get back to us when you mean it.

