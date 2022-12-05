Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. December 1, 2022.

Editorial: State’s hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts

Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state.

Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to increase – nationally up 20% from 2019 to 2021, with another jump this year – while the amount the hospitals receive from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements hasn’t come close to keeping up with that inflation.

Those reimbursements are critical because, according to the Nebraska Hospital Association, the state’s hospitals get 60% to 80% of their revenue from government sources, primarily Medicare and Medicaid.

This year, when the overall inflation rate is at 7.7%, Medicare reimbursement rose 3.2% while Medicaid reimbursement rose just 2%.

And that gap doesn’t take into account cost increases specific to hospitals – for example contract labor costs for traveling nurses and other short-term workers at Norfolk’s Faith Regional Medical Center went up from $2.5 million to $3 million annually before the coronavirus pandemic to about $11.5 million this year.

CHI Health, which owns St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, has seen cost increases well above 10%, while its net revenue has increased only about 3%.

Adding to the pressure, hospitals are unable to pass their higher costs onto commercial health insurers, who are trying to reduce their payments to hospitals for specific services, such as telehealth, and cut their reimbursements overall.

Not only that, hospital executives who took part in a Zoom news conference said that the reimbursements from the insurers are being received ever more slowly, taking up to 18 months to receive payment.

The revenue issues are particularly acute for the state’s small hospitals, many of which lack higher-paying services such as cardiology or orthopedics.

In fact, a recent report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform said seven rural hospitals in Nebraska -- about 10% of all small hospitals in the state -- are at the risk of closing in the near future, and several have already begun to cut back on services.

There is no simple solution to the hospital financial crisis. But there is one step available to the Nebraska Legislature to help ease the crunch.

For several years, the state has budgeted a 2% increase for Medicaid payments. Given the inflationary pressures on hospitals, the Legislature could, and should, make that increase significantly higher and find the funding to pay for it, perhaps by eliminating or delaying some of the massive, discretionary projects approved last year or dipping into the state’s “rainy day” fund.

That alone won’t end the crisis -- a Medicare reimbursement increase is just as necessary. But it is the only way that the Legislature can help ensure the hospital services that Nebraskans depend on continue without disruption, which should always be a priority for the state.

McCook Gazette. December 1, 2022.

Editorial: Don’t confuse the spirit of giving with ‘retail therapy’

It may be the “most wonderful time of the year,” but what is really wonderful about it?

Is it celebrating the biblical message behind the season, the chance to show our loved ones how we feel — or is it something else?

According to a CouponBirds survey, something else may be in play.

When the organization polled 3,000 consumers on their online purchasing habits, they found that many of us buy things just to make ourselves feel better.

The survey found that almost three in four of Nebraskans said they buy things for that reason, with equates to over a million people in the Cornhusker state.

Each “retail therapy” session typically costs a shopper an average of $212.95, for a collective $221 million spent to try to improve our mental attitude.

Broken down by states, a whopping 83% of Kansans admit to retail therapy or 1.8 million people. West Virginians were the least susceptible to the practice, with only 11% or 159,000 people likely to go on an irresponsible spending spree.

While the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped the situation, experts say numerous social stressors can help lead to mental illness.

And we’re not especially wise about our choices. For example, 45% of survey respondents said they are more likely to buy things online than do exercise to lift their mood.

So what’s the answer? To start with, be honest with yourself about the reasons for making that purchase.

Beyond that, try to heed Warren Buffett’s admonition to “spend what’s left over after you save,” rather than “save what’s left over after your spend.”

Other ideas include cutting down on recurring costs, such as streaming subscriptions you don’t use over the holidays, packing a lunch for work and forgoing that drive-through latté, keeping track of expenses to see where your money is going and getting an early start on saving for next year’s Christmas purchases.

So enjoy the process of finding that perfect gift for your loved one, but don’t let happy holiday dreams turn into January nightmares.

Kearney Hub. December 4, 2022.

Editorial: Vaping’s lure strong, but parents stronger

Parents, do you feel as if the distance is growing between you and your teenage son or daughter? If the answer is “yes,” that widening gap could be more than a sign that your child is growing away from you.

Distancing may be part of life, but parents need to discern what’s driving their son or daughter to abruptly become more distant. It could be a sign that he or she has made a bad decision and is trying to hide something. Distancing could be a sign that your child is nursing a vaping habit.

Before rationalizing that, “at least my kid isn’t smoking cigarettes,” consider the risk that comes with any addictive behavior. If your child has begun vaping, there’s the potential that one undesirable habit could evolve from vaping into other habits: cigarettes, alcohol or illegal drugs.

Good parents make it clear to their children to stay way from nicotine and all addictive substances, but in an age when misinformation thrives, it’s widely accepted among teens that vaping is safe. Teens convince themselves they won’t become addicts and that vaping won’t kill them with cancer.

Friends might tell them vaping is healthier than cigarettes, but try convincing your lungs. Teens who develop a daily habit lose lung capacity and can’t propel themselves down the basketball court like they did before vaping.

Weaker athletic performance may motivate some teens to quit their habit, but good luck with that.

A huge industry depends on hooking young people on nicotine. Keeping them hooked is why companies that peddle e-cigarette fluids have steadily boosted the addictive potential of their products, from about 1% to about 6% or higher.

Compared to tobacco products, vaping is a very cheap source of nicotine. For $20, a teen can buy the nicotine-equivalent of several cartons of cigarettes — about 40 packs, or 800 cigarettes, according to Dr. Robert Jackler, a professor at Stanford University’s School of Medicine. Jackler told National Public Radio this week the tobacco industry plays a cat and mouse game with federal regulators. Getting nicotine regulations approved is time consuming. Eventually a new rule will be certified, but by then the industry has figured out 10 ways around it, Jackler said.

For example, FDA’s 2020 ban on flavored cartridges had no impact on youth vaping rates because it left “an eight-lane highway of escape” for alternative technologies such as disposable devices and refillable pods, Jackler said.

Brian King, the director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, told NPR his agency is very near the end of a massive review process and a crackdown on vaping products. NPR reported that experts expect the FDA to increase its removals of various vaping products during the next few months.

Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, sees signs a crackdown is near. This month, Myers told NPR that the FDA denied e-cigarette maker Logic’s application for its menthol e-cigarettes and they were pulled from the market. It was the first time FDA denied a menthol product.

Juul, the company that’s famous for making vaping popular, was targeted in June by the FDA when the agency tried to pull other e-cigarette products. The ban isn’t in effect yet because Juul is appealing the decision.

Federal regulators are fighting hard against vaping. Some states have joined the fight and tax those products to create a cost obstacle for teens. Among the six states bordering Nebraska, three tax vaping products: Kansas at 5% of wholesale value, Wyoming at 15% and Colorado at 35%. Nebraska is yet to adopt a tax deterrent for vaping products, and neither have Iowa, Missouri and South Dakota.

Nationally, about 14% of teens have daily vaping habits. Their friends tell them it’s safe to vape and so do companies selling the products. Compared to smoking, vaping is a lot less expensive, but arguably it’s just as addictive, and many states have not yet awakened to the idea of taxing e-cigs and similar products to deter teens from buying them.

What’s clear is that, lacking regulatory intervention, the only obstacle between a young person and a nasty vaping addiction are his parents. They must make it clear that vaping is not allowed in their home. Some teens won’t obey that mandate, but others will, and that makes their parents the best line of defense.

