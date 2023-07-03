Journal Star. June 29, 2023.

Editorial: A new day dawns for betting in Nebraska

Legal sports betting came to Nebraska on June 22 when Dave Anderson, vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, put $200 on Nebraska to beat Minnesota in its season-opening football game Aug. 31.

Placed at WarHorse Casino, that bet on the Huskers, which under state law can only be made on away games, opened a new era of gambling.

Anderson’s bet was particularly appropriate for two reasons: first the NHBPA led the effort to get casino gambling in order to benefit the state’s race tracks and horse racing industry and, second, because football is the “bread and butter” of sports books everywhere.

It will be a couple of months before WarHorse, as of now the only sportsbook operating in the state, will see the flood of gridiron betting. But it will almost certainly bring in tens of thousands of bets each week.

That amount, however, will be dwarfed if the Legislature, as it should, eliminates the state’s prohibition on online and mobile-device gambling, allowing bettors to wager on their phones, which is legal in 22 states, including Nebraska’s neighbors of Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa.

Any thought of prohibiting gambling on mobile devices should be vanquished by the other recent development on the state’s gambling scene —the launch of Jackpocket, one of the nation’s top lottery apps, in Nebraska.

That app allows lottery players to order tickets for the Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3 and Pick 5 games from a mobile phone or other electronic device. A “lottery courier service,” Jackpocket buys lottery tickets from official lottery retailers on behalf of its users and delivers the tickets to them electronically.

Because it is a courier service, not an authorized lottery retailer and not affiliated with or endorsed by the Nebraska Lottery, the Jackpocket app does not run afoul of the state’s prohibition on online gambling.

That means that, like it or not, mobile betting is now operating in Nebraska. And Jackpocket also creates an argument in favor of state-approved mobile sports betting to ensure the wagering is safe, secure and properly operated.

Sports betting has, of course, gone on in Nebraska for decades, likely since bets were placed on horse races and baseball games in the decades immediately after 1867 statehood. And bookies continue to take in thousands of dollars from wagers on Husker football, the NFL, NBA, MLB and on and on.

The opening of sports betting at WarHorse has, at least, given Nebraskans the opportunity to legally bet on sports at a casino. By next year’s football season, those bets should also be able to be placed via mobile device, which will be a boon for bettors, the casinos and the state’s tax coffers.

McCook Gazette. June 27, 2023.

Editorial; Community newspapers have a vital role

With changing technologies combined with recent pandemic-related problems such supply chain and labor pool issues, times are tough for community newspapers, with dozens going out of business or cutting back publication days.

Non-profits have picked up the slack somewhat, the Nebraska Examiner and Flatwater Free Press most prominent among them in our state, with their success a sign that community journalism still plays a vital role in our society, regardless of the delivery method.

Despite often being at odds with the way media presents some issues, our state’s leaders recognize the vital role community newspapers play, proclaiming this week as Community Newspaper Week.

We all shouldn’t need a reminder, but here are a few reasons community newspapers are important:

Local News Coverage: Small communities often lack access to large-scale media outlets. Newspapers serve as a primary source of local news, reporting on events, developments, and issues that directly affect the community. They cover topics such as local government decisions, community events, school news, crime reports, and local businesses, providing residents with important information about their surroundings.

Community Engagement: Newspapers foster community engagement by serving as a platform for residents to share their opinions, concerns, and achievements. Letters to the editor, community announcements, and opinion pieces allow individuals to voice their perspectives, contributing to a sense of community identity and encouraging public discourse on local matters.

Preserving Local History: Small communities often have unique histories and traditions that are preserved through local newspapers. These publications document significant events, milestones, and changes taking place in the community over time. By archiving this information, newspapers become valuable historical resources for future generations, allowing them to understand and appreciate the community’s heritage.

Promoting Local Businesses: Small businesses rely heavily on local support. Newspapers provide an effective platform for promoting local businesses, advertising their products or services, and informing residents about special offers or events. By featuring these businesses, newspapers contribute to the local economy and help create a vibrant small-business community.

Building a Sense of Unity: In small communities, newspapers often serve as a unifying force, connecting residents and creating a shared sense of identity. By highlighting community achievements, celebrating local talents, and covering community-wide events, newspapers foster a sense of pride and belonging among residents, promoting social cohesion.

Access to Information: Not everyone in a small community has access to the internet or digital devices. Newspapers offer an accessible and tangible format for delivering information to residents, including those who may not have internet connectivity. They ensure that crucial information reaches a broad audience, regardless of technological limitations.

Overall, newspapers provide small communities with a dedicated source of local news, promote community engagement and unity, preserve local history, support local businesses, and ensure that information reaches all residents. Their role in keeping communities informed, connected, and empowered cannot be overstated.

