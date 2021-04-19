Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

What’s a communication board?

It’s a small billboard that’s covered with colorful pictures and letters. The intent is to help individuals to express how they’re feeling, what they need or other messages by pointing at the pictures on the board. They also could use the communication board to ask a friend to play or to tell a parent they would like to use the swing, according to a Kearney Hub news article.

“Designed by speech-language pathologists and vocabulary design specialists at Talk to Me Technologies, which is the company that sells the board, the different parts of speech are categorized in sections. Part of the board also features a full alphabet, so communication possibilities are limitless.

The aim of the communication board is to decrease language barriers and bring individuals together by tapping their abilities.