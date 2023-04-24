Lincoln Journal Star. April 19, 2023.

Editorial: Nebraska must adapt to shifts in population

Nebraska didn’t see much population growth from 2021 to 2022, adding just 4,400 people. But what little growth there was occurred in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties, -- the state’s urban areas dominated by Lincoln, Omaha and its suburbs.

In fact, the three counties accounted for a total increase of 4,931 people, 500 more than the state as a whole, evidence that while the urban areas continue grow, albeit slowly, rural Nebraska, save for the counties closest to Lincoln and Omaha, like Saline and Otoe, continue to depopulate.

The small growth, about half the typical annual gain during the 2010s, reflects people moving out of the state post-pandemic, largely for jobs – outmigration in the state correlates directly with the unemployment rate, now at a historically low 2%.

Creating desirable 21st century jobs to keep people here or bring others to Nebraska needs to be a state priority, addressed by the private and public sectors, and supported by the Legislature.

And the urban area growth, which seems likely to continue, also should be accounted for in the Legislature, which has been gerrymandered in favor of rural areas.

Put simply, until new districts are drawn after the 2030, senators representing rural areas in and around Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties should attempt to give their urban and suburban constituents effective representation.

A drop into the green

Last week, Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial dropped back to green for the first time in nearly a year – indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is low.

That drop in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID monitoring tool happened the day after the national and public health emergencies for COVID-19 officially ended, three years and a month after those emergencies were declared.

Together, the green risk dial and closing of the emergencies can be seen as the end of the pandemic that upended life for everyone.

And it should also be a time for reflection on the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and other health care workers who endured stress, and possible exposure, to treat those who contracted the virus as well as the efforts of health care officials, led locally by Health Department Director Pat Lopez, to protect the community and stem the spread of the virus.

COVID hasn’t disappeared. It will likely be with us indefinitely. So expect to get an annual shot, just like the flu.

But, to a large degree, we as a country, community, families and individuals have made it through the biggest health crisis in a century, allowing life to return to something like pre-COVID normal.

North Platte Telegraph. April 23, 2023.

Editorial: Governor, we’ve got a parade for you

It was great, by the way, to hear Gov. Jim Pillen speak at last weekend’s Nebraska Press Association convention in Lincoln to help it celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Governor, when are you coming out to meet with and talk to us western Nebraskans as governor?

He hasn’t been here for anyone from The Telegraph to interview him since just before last May’s primary election — and then for only a few minutes after a North Platte campaign event.

Governors for at least 40 years, from Bob Kerrey to Pete Ricketts, made a point of getting into a plane after their January State of the State address to the Legislature and literally making flying visits to North Platte, Scottsbluff and other major cities in greater Nebraska.

Pillen didn’t do that after his first State of the State speech on Jan. 25. (We got only a trace of snow in North Platte that day. We doublechecked. Couldn’t have been the weather.)

Governor, we know an awful lot of western Nebraskans voted for you. We know it’s still just three months into your term. But we really hope you won’t be a stranger.

How about anchoring our Nebraskaland Days parade in June? North Platte would welcome you with open arms. So would we.

McCook Gazette. April 18, 2023.

Editorial: Common ground must be found to prevent mass shootings

A meeting room at Community Hospital was packed Monday morning as first responders, hospital, city and county officials gathered for an annual “tabletop drill” to rehearse what steps to take in case of an emergency.

A full-scale drill in the community will take place in the fall.

We’re thankful local officials are thinking ahead, and that forethought has paid off many times in the past.

The scenario for Monday’s tabletop drill was an active-shooter event. We won’t go over the details, but unfortunately, it isn’t hard to fill in the blanks.

So far this year, we’ve had 163 mass shootings in the United States as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, which counts incidents in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

Sixty-three days into a 90-day session, the Nebraska Legislature has passed its first bill, a minor measure regarding liquor sales, so time is running short for Sen. Tom Brewer’s “Constitutional Carry” bill to allow any citizen not otherwise prohibited to carry a concealed weapon without special training and clearance.

One man who is paid to help people qualify for concealed carry permits told us he had “no problem” allowing honest citizens to carry concealed firearms since criminals are already doing it.

(Editor’s note: The concealed carry bill is actually expected to reach Gov. Pillen’s desk Wednesday.)

Still, something is wrong when we’ve had more mass shootings than we’ve had days so far in 2023.

Even die-hard 2nd Amendment supporters know in their hearts something needs to be done if only to prevent more draconian restrictions on their right to bear arms.

Some 2nd Amendment supporters may argue that any restrictions on firearm ownership or use are unconstitutional and infringe upon their rights. However, it is important to note that the 2nd Amendment guarantees the right to “keep and bear arms,” but it does not provide an absolute right to own any type of weapon.

Reasonable firearm restrictions, such as background checks, waiting periods, and restrictions on certain types of firearms, can help prevent gun violence and make communities safer while still respecting the rights of responsible gun owners. Many 2nd Amendment supporters recognize the importance of responsible gun ownership and support measures that help prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.

Additionally, supporting reasonable firearm restrictions can help bridge the divide between those who support gun rights and those who advocate for gun control.

By finding common ground on measures that can improve public safety while still respecting individual rights, we can work towards a more effective and sustainable solution to gun violence.

