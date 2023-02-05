Lincoln Journal Star. February 1, 2023.

Editorial: ‘Constitutional carry’ isn’t really about the Constitution

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins minced no words in testifying against Sen. Tom Brewer’s so–called “constitutional carry” bill last week.

Ewins wasn’t asking that any special provisions for Lincoln and Omaha be written into LB77, which would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit or safety training.

Rather, she said, “this bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” adding, “I think this legislation is extremely dangerous.”

So does the Journal Star editorial board, which has consistently opposed efforts to allow people who aren’t otherwise banned from having guns to carry concealed weapons without clearing current hurdles: passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking an eight- to 16-hour gun safety class.

Opposing LB77 isn’t about denying rights. It’s about maintaining already-established precautions. Is now the time to make it easier for more people to have more guns in more places?

The thought of untrained, unlicensed Nebraskans – some of whom couldn’t pass a criminal background check – carrying concealed guns is downright scary, especially during a time in which Nebraska generally and in particular Lincoln and Omaha are seeing an upturn in firearm-related crime and violence.

Some 25 states, including every state surrounding Nebraska except Colorado have passed “constitutional carry” laws, leading Brewer to make the argument during the hearing that it has worked as intended in Missouri.

That drew a rejoinder from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer – “We’re not looking to replicate Kansas City and St. Louis,” he said. “If you look at their statistics to crime and compare them to Omaha, there is no comparison.”

And Omaha police officers testified that the bill as written “represents a significant threat to the personal safety of every police officer in the state,” which, alone, is reason to oppose the measure.

Furthermore, in fact, there is nothing “constitutional” involved in “constitutional carry.”

The Second Amendment to The Constitution simply reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Requiring responsible gun ownership, through a permit and training to carry a concealed weapon, does not infringe on that right. Rather, it is a regulation that is permitted, in the same manner that certain weapons, such as sawed-off shotguns and fully-automatic rifles can be banned or that crying out “fire” in a crowded theater isn’t protected by the First Amendment.

Brewer has made LB77 his priority bill, hence last week’s early Judiciary Committee hearing. And with 26 co-sponsors, it is a certainty that, one way or another, the bill will get out of committee.

Last year, Brewer’s LB773, a similar measure that included some “carve outs” for Omaha that aren’t in the 2023 bill, got tied up in a filibuster, falling two votes short of the 33 required to end debate.

With opposition to the bill from police-supporting Omaha and Lincoln lawmakers, the unnecessary, dangerous LB77 deserves the same fate this year.

