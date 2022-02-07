Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Feb. 6, 2022.

Editorial: Free lunches will help OPS students learn and rebound from COVID disruptions

Our public schools are the nation’s best-ever social program, providing the fuel to pursue the American dream and fulfilling our shared commitment to equal opportunity.

They are great for socialization, too, giving students foundational shared knowledge about our history and culture, teaching them to spend long stretches of time with peers and how to live under basic rules and relate to authority figures.

So it is great news that the Omaha Public Schools have won approval to provide free lunches to all students through the 2024-25 school year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Program.

What does that have to do with education?

Kids can’t learn if they aren’t in school, and a free meal creates an incentive for both students and parents to ensure attendance. When Council Bluffs Community schools qualified for the program, officials there calculated that free breakfast and lunch can save families $700 per year for elementary students and up to $900 a year per high school student. OPS has been offering free breakfast to all students since 2000.

Kids can’t learn as easily or as much if they are hungry. You know that from trying to work if your stomach is growling. In a very concrete way, meal service indeed helps provide fuel to pursue the American dream by ensuring that students are in a position to absorb material provided in classrooms.

Almost 78% of OPS students qualified for free or reduced-price lunch last year, according to Nebraska Department of Education data, so the ongoing need is significant. It also is growing — 15 years ago, 60% of OPS students qualified for the traditional meal program.

It is known that some families eligible for free and reduced-price lunches don’t complete the paperwork, sometimes because of pride and being afraid their children will be labeled.

More than 65,000 people in Douglas County are food-insecure, according to 2019 data from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 U.S. food banks. About half of county residents who are food-insecure have too much income to qualify for Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, The World-Herald’s Lauren Wagner reported.

Removing eligibility requirements for in-school lunches further incentivizes attendance, provides nourishment through the day and offers additional opportunities for socialization.

“We all know the importance of sharing meals together as school communities,” Charles Wakefield, chief operations officer for OPS, told Wagner. “Our cafeterias are places where students learn about each other, experience new foods, practice making healthy food choices and fuel up for their day of learning.”

We know that COVID-19 has disrupted schools and learning. We don’t know how long it will take students to get back to even, but we believe this is a small, easy step that will help.

Some residents chafe at the idea of providing a free lunch for everyone. We urge them to think about high-dollar boarding schools, where the cost of attendance includes room and board. The costs of public schools are shared — because they are critical and effective social and socialization programs that serve the greater good.

Lincoln Journal Star. Feb. 6, 2022.

Editorial: Time is right for fairness ordinance

In limbo for a decade after a successful petition drive stopped it from taking effect without voter approval, the city’s fairness ordinance is returning this month in a new, broader form that would revise a section of the municipal code to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identification.

Introduced by Councilwoman Sändra Washington, the revised version includes several other changes to the 66-page ordinance that sets out the duties of the Commission on Human Rights and the protections provided to Lincolnites in housing, employment and public accommodation, including adding military personnel and veterans as a protected class and updating definitions of marriage, race and national origin.

Members of the Journal Star editorial board strongly supported the fairness ordinance in 2012. But we have long editorialized a state law remains the best solution so that the same protections exist for all LGBTQ+ Nebraskans.

The Legislature, however, has repeatedly failed to pass any such measure, all getting tied up by filibusters. So it is again time for Lincoln to join Omaha in establishing anti-discrimination protection for its LGBTQ+ residents.

The Omaha ordinance was approved and implemented in 2012. But the Lincoln measure was tied up by the petition drive that would have required a citywide vote for it to take effect. The measure was never put before voters by the city councils in office over the last decade.

Much, however, has changed societally and locally in the last decade, including the City Council members and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, none of whom were in office in 2012.

Even more important, the U.S. Supreme Court, in 2015, struck down bans on same-sex marriage across the country, eliminating Nebraska’s prohibition passed by voters in 2000. Polling has shown that national support for gay marriage has increased from 46% in favor a decade ago to more than 60% now in favor, while opposition has dipped to 30%.

In 2020, the court also ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 includes protection based on sexual orientation and gender identity, so the new ordinance, Washington points out, would align Lincoln’s municipal code with federal law.

The societal changes toward favoring LGBTQ+ rights and protections are, perhaps, best reflected by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, which testified in a neutral capacity when the ordinance was proposed a decade ago

The chamber now strongly supports Washington’s measure, which in the words of president Jason Bell, “create(s) a more inclusive, welcoming work environment. Having that kind of culture creates a stronger community.”

When the council approves the fairness ordinance in a few weeks, a near surety, it won’t be taking some kind of radical step. Rather, Lincoln will join more than 400 cities that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It is simply, at long last, the right time to do the right thing.

North Platte Telegraph. Feb. 6, 2022.

Editorial: The tax we hate but love

One-third of the Legislature’s 60-day session is gone, and already faint hopes for rural justice in state school aid are all but dashed:

— A proposed growth limit on school property tax requests (Legislative Bill 986) might or might not survive a Tuesday vote to end a filibuster. Probably not.

— A much-publicized plan to dramatically boost school aid and enable sharp school tax-rate cuts (LB 890) has reached the floor. But Gov. Pete Ricketts has already declared it “dead on arrival” should it reach his desk.

— That leaves little reason to hope for success for state Sen. Mike Groene’s last try to steer more aid toward rural schools, even though his latest version (LB 1207) hasn’t had its hearing yet.

So it’s time to dare Nebraskans to disprove the following statement, which we’ve floated here as a question while watching earlier state-aid reform bills die:

Nebraskans love property taxes.

We still believe our farmers and ranchers when they say they can’t cope with their tax bills. And we know all the rhetoric from current and would-be state leaders.

But there’s rhetoric, and there’s evidence.

Consider the following:

— The largest school districts in general — but Omaha Public Schools in particular — know the status quo favors the east.

We thought they just saw state aid that way. Apparently not, if the Omaha World-Herald correctly summarized OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan’s opposition to LB 890 at its Jan. 27 hearing.

The paper’s summary said Logan opposes it because it “would make the district more reliant on state support” and more vulnerable to the Legislature’s whims.

Well. OPS would rather have higher property taxes on their patrons — and without additional limits on their ability to collect more, based on last week’s Omaha-led filibuster.

We know from the fate of Groene’s past state-aid efforts that the state’s largest recipient of school aid — from our state income and sales taxes — also hates any plan to help rural schools that they say would put their state-aid levels at risk.

We welcome OPS’ clarity. It doesn’t give a fig about non-metro schools. They’ve got theirs, and rural schools have property taxes.

— We already know our state’s politicians love property taxes, no matter how often they loudly declare otherwise on the Unicameral floor or in the governor’s office or on the campaign trails.

Why? They don’t have to set local property tax rates themselves — and thus aren’t on the receiving end of local taxpayers’ wrath.

It’s much, much easier to blame local school boards (or city councils, village boards or county boards, for that matter) for out-of-control spending (real or imagined) when their state aid has been slashed or eradicated over 30 years and they can’t scrape up enough money from other sources to hold down local tax rates.

Granted, the attitude of OPS’ leader reinforces politicians’ claims that property taxes are growing too fast.

But as The Telegraph showed last summer, the highest rates of property tax growth are in the metro areas. We’re doing our part out here. What about the metros?

Oh, we forgot: Seriously tackling the problem takes away a potent campaign issue. Can’t have that.

— But now we come to a proposition that rural Nebraska might find harder to admit.

When we defend local control to the death, we show that we, too, love property taxes.

Think about it:

Providing a high-quality education isn’t optional for rural Nebraskans. State leaders have broken promises made three decades ago to amply fund it through state aid.

But what if they surprised us all and sent small-town and rural districts enough school aid to cut tax rates by one-third or more (as suggested by the projections for LB 890 and Groene’s past bills)?

Would our agricultural producers deem greater state control — in how schools operate, and especially in what they teach — worth sharply lower tax rates?

Given how loudly some Nebraskans have protested would-be health education standards, do they love local control enough to simply pay the property taxes needed to provide high-quality education?

What’s the cynical version of the Golden Rule again — “He who has the gold, makes the rules”?

Thus we conclude Nebraskans must love property taxes after all. Can at least 33 senators and a governor be found to prove us wrong?

