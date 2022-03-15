Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. March 13, 2022.

Editorial: Find a way to shut off the pipeline that helps fill Nebraska prisons

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer made an important and provocative statement recently about the value of investing in Nebraska communities as a way to reduce crime and incarceration.

“I’d rather have 1,000 jobs strategically placed in the right part of our city to affect poverty,” Schmaderer told state senators last month. “That would reduce violent crime far more than 1,000 more police officers.”

At a time when Nebraska’s prison system has become the most overcrowded and fastest growing in America, we should pay attention to Omaha’s top law enforcement officer.

In a World-Herald article last Sunday, reporter Henry J. Cordes took a detailed look at racial disparities in the Nebraska’s prison population. He found that Nebraska locks up people of color at far higher rates than the nation as a whole. And Nebraska’s gaps between its low White incarceration rate and high rates for racial minorities are among the widest in the country.

Some readers shrugged at those facts, commenting online that this disparity could be easily explained. Maybe people of color are more heavily represented in prison simply because they commit more crimes.

Actually, the World-Herald story looked at studies about that, and the results aren’t definitive. Blacks are more likely to be arrested than Whites, for example, though it’s not clear whether that’s because of higher levels of offending among the Black population or unequal enforcement by police. It’s a topic that could be debated a long time.

But that wasn’t the key issue raised by last week’s article. Instead, the story examined what has become a “pipeline” from certain neighborhoods into the state’s prisons and jails. Multigenerational poverty, a lack of ready jobs, elevated levels of broken families and school struggles have helped create conditions that make it far more likely that people growing up in those areas will wind up in prison.

Cordes reported on a Harvard University study that traced an entire cohort of Americans who were roughly 27 to 32 years old in the 2010 Census. Using census and tax records, the researchers determined where those people grew up and what their lives were like in 2010.

The analysis showed that a handful of North Omaha neighborhoods produced some of the highest incarceration rates found anywhere in the country. In the four census tracts centered on 30th Street and Ames Avenue, 20% or more of the males who grew up in those tracts were incarcerated on the day of the 2010 Census. Those tracts ranked in the top 250 out of some 73,000 census tracts nationally in terms of male incarceration.

Thankfully, individuals can overcome their environments. A majority of kids from those neighborhoods did not wind up in prison. And when Cordes interviewed some of those who have been incarcerated, they took responsibility for their own mistakes.

But it’s indisputable that the circumstances of a young person’s upbringing, the prevalence of nearby gangs and the shortage of positive role models in their lives can make those mistakes more likely.

That’s what Schmaderer is getting at. Changing the environment — as hard as that might be to do — is ultimately more of a solution than hiring a lot more police officers to arrest wrongdoers. It just makes sense that having fewer wrongdoers in the first place would be better for Nebraska, reducing the need for costly prisons.

Legislative Bill 1024, introduced by State Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, is aimed at improving conditions in North and South Omaha. It would tap $450 million in federal pandemic recovery money to fund housing, job training programs and business development in those areas. The proposal is working its way through the Legislature.

We’re not in a position to say the amount that should be spent on such efforts. Nor should anyone think it will be easy to fix deep-seated societal problems.

But there’s no excuse for failing to try. The alternative is to accept growing numbers of people in prison, swelling the prison population at great cost to Nebraska taxpayers.

More tax dollars for police. More taxes for courts and prosecution. More taxes for prison buildings and guards. That’s just the part of the price for not addressing the conditions that have at least contributed to high incarceration rates from North Omaha and other places.

Other ways that Nebraskans pay for crime: the cost to victims, a broader sense of fear in the community, the lifelong impact on those who become unemployable after their release, now that they have a criminal past.

The path we are on isn’t a productive one. It’s not good for the young people who are lured into a self-destructive lifestyle of crime. It’s not good for Nebraska taxpayers, either.

But we’re not likely to get off that path merely by hiring more police officers and putting more people in prison.

Omaha’s police chief says more jobs, more opportunity and more hope would go a long way toward changing the conditions that contribute to crime. We should listen to him.

North Platte Telegraph. March 12, 2022.

Editorial: Tell Congress: Grant Canteen highest honor

Before long, the last people with living memories of North Platte’s World War II Canteen will be gone.

We’re speaking mainly here of the last of those 55,000-some people without whom the Canteen’s North Platte founders couldn’t have kept up their self-appointed mission of kindness for 51 months.

They came from 125 cities, villages and settlements. They represented 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties — from the South Dakota to Kansas lines, from Bushnell near the Wyoming line to David City near Lincoln — and two counties in northeast Colorado.

They’ve been honored in their time, not least by the thousands of grateful service members and their loved ones — from across the country, Canada and other Allied nations — who have thanked them for 80 years for their love and hospitality in letters and telegrams.

The U.S. War Department gave the Canteen a Meritorious Service Citation in December 1943. Congress passed a resolution of gratitude in 2004.

Two presidents recognized the Canteen through letters: Franklin D. Roosevelt (through a secretary) in 1943 and Ronald Reagan in 1986 (a year before he visited North Platte).

One possible collective national honor remains. The highest of all.

Thanks to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer of Valentine — whose mother herself was a Canteen volunteer — Congress has the chance to honor everyone who enabled our 1941-46 miracle.

The Congressional Gold Medal has been awarded from time to time, starting in our independence year of 1776, to people who have made invaluable contributions to our national life, prosperity and survival.

Though military people have received the Gold Medal, it’s the Medal of Honor that remains Congress’ highest award for members of our armed forces.

The Gold Medal mainly has been given to civilians. The Congressional Research Service says it’s awarded “to express public gratitude for distinguished contributions, dramatize the virtues of patriotism and perpetuate the remembrance of great events.”

There cannot be a better description of what happened here from Christmas Day 1941 to April 1, 1946.

North Platte people started the Canteen. They provided the key volunteer core. But if they could, Rae Wilson, Helen Christ, Jessie Hutchens, Rose Loncar, Edna Neid and their other departed friends would tell you they couldn’t have kept it going alone.

Their neighbors in Stapleton and Logan County were first to pitch in. More and more towns joined them, right to the end.

They gathered cash, donated goods and drove or rode the rails here, up to and even beyond 200 miles one way, to help serve dozens of Union Pacific troop trains and thousands of service members every day.

They collectively make up the “Canteen Honor Roll.” And so they were called, even as the Canteen operated.

The Canteen was not merely North Platte’s finest hour. It was this region’s finest hour.

It’s entirely fitting that Fischer’s bill (S. 3750) would collectively award the Congressional Gold Medal “to the individuals and communities who volunteered or donated items to the North Platte Canteen.”

We earnestly hope Congress will do so, as soon as practicable, for the sake of the fast-dwindling numbers of Canteen volunteers still in this life.

By Congress’ own rules, 67 of the 100 U.S. senators must co-sponsor Fischer’s bill. A companion bill in the 435-member House of Representatives needs to be introduced and would need 290 co-sponsors there.

There’s no question that the Canteen’s national and even international impact can be demonstrated. The Lincoln County Historical Museum, which would house the Gold Medal if awarded, has hundreds of surviving letters and the Canteen’s guest book to show where its service customers came from.

North Platte will do its part. What can our fellow Canteen Honor Roll towns do?

We suggest contacting Fischer’s office with their own Canteen stories. Their newspapers likely told them during the war. Their local historical societies may have preserved them. And their people may have family Canteen lore to share.

We know Congress has countless pressing modern-day issues before it. That said, our museum’s volunteers have had visitors who see their Canteen display and tell them that what happened here couldn’t possibly have happened. It’s too unbelievable.

Yes, it was. And yet it happened.

Might it not be a good time — again — to remind all Americans about this shining example of America at its best?

We think so. May this honor come to pass.

Lincoln Journal Star. March 10, 2022.

Editorial: Spend slowly, smartly on big state projects

Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing the Legislature to spend nearly $800 million on a pair of projects -- a $500 million canal that would divert water from the South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska and a $270 million new prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary.

Neither of those projects, however, have been designed, let alone are they close to construction. Rather, a new prison is likely months away from legislative approval and the canal years away from construction, if it even happens.

The canal proposal, which would take advantage of a provision in the 100 year old compact between the states that would allow Nebraska to construct a “Perkins County Canal” to move the water has been called a “boondoggle” and a “waste of taxpayer’s money” by a spokesman for Colorado Gov. Jared Pols, who has said Colorado will vigorous defend its right to the South Platte water.

That almost certainly means Colorado will challenge the legality of the canal project in federal court, which will tie it up for years. Because it diverts water from the Platte system, the project also would face environmental hearings on its impact on flows in the central Platte that are guaranteed for endangered and protected species.

Wisely, the Appropriations Committee Tuesday approved a budget that includes only $53.3 million for a feasibility study, design work, permitting and potentially buying land for the canal. Given the questions that surround the project, the Legislature should further strip back the funding to pay only for a feasibility study.

As for the new 1,500-bed prison, it was initially proposed by the Ricketts administration as the solution to the state’s worst-in-the-nation prison overcrowding. But, as opposition to trying to build the state out of its problem rose, the proposal was changed to replacing the penitentiary.

The $270 million replacement prison would cost only $50 million more than the estimated cost of repairs and rehabilitation for the penitentiary, according to an administration report. But those costs, the possible location and design need to be analyzed before a replacement prison is fully funded.

And, more importantly, the Legislature should explore and fund any other options for reducing the prison population. There are options: Changing the 2009 state law that added gun crimes and toughened penalties that flooded prisons with new detainees in for longer sentences; increasing programming needed for parole and utilizing drug and other specialized courts to keep offenders out of incarceration.

The feasibility study for the canal and the analysis of the new prison would be a far more prudent use of the dollars that have come from the federal stimulus windfall and higher-than-anticipated state tax receipts.

And dramatically trimming the projects’ focus and costs, to hopefully well under $50 million, would provide funding for other more immediately necessary expenditures, like addressing prison overcrowding as well as for meaningful property tax relief, the top issue for most Nebraskans.

