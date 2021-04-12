Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

But cutting the number of campsites to 1,500, 1,000 of them on the beaches that line the 22-mile long reservoir, requiring pre-registration for the campsites, increasing the cost of camping from $12 a day to $25 a day on weekends and boosting enforcement will unquestionably reduce the numbers at the lake.

The plan, as the business owners rightfully have pointed out, is likely to come as a surprise to many of those driving in from Colorado, who, understandably haven’t paid attention to the changes coming at the lake.

That possibility, and the related entanglements of thousands of disappointed people turning up at Lake McConaughy with no place to camp and no chance to party, makes it incumbent on the Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Tourism Commission to get the word out to Coloradans about the changes as soon as possible.

Then the plan should be allowed to go forward, working, we hope for the benefit of park visitors and, in the long run, area businesses as well.

The Nebraska Legislature is now considering a plan to provide more money for law enforcement and physical improvements at Lake McConaughy that would, in time, likely allow more visitors and campsites.