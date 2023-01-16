Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. January 15, 2023.

Editorial: Ronnie Green has served UNL, Nebraskans well

Ronnie Green didn’t grow up in Nebraska, but he has been a valuable contributor to his adopted state since 1985, when he enrolled in a doctoral program in animal breeding and genetics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Now Green, who eventually became UNL’s chancellor, is planning to retire from that job at the end of June. A search firm has been hired to help find his replacement.

Green, 61, has led UNL since 2016 through difficult times, including the COVID pandemic. He deserves thanks for his commitment to the university and his efforts to boost graduation rates.

The 3,611 degrees conferred in May 2022 was a record for May graduation ceremonies. But that number alone doesn’t show the improvement in graduation rates.

When Green took over as chancellor, the four-year graduation rate was 38.2%. That reflected the percentage of students who entered the university in 2012 and then graduated by May 2016.

Six years later, the four-year graduation rate — students who entered in 2018 and graduated by May 2022 — was up to 47.9%.

Meanwhile, UNL’s research expenditures have climbed 16% during his tenure, from $295 million to $321 million. And campus construction projects have boomed.

Green’s time as chancellor has also come with some controversy, including turnover in the Nebraska athletic department.

And after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Green launched UNL on a worthy effort to examine racial discrepancies and improve diversity on campus. When the university unveiled its plan in November 2021, it drew criticism from some Republican politicians, including then-Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts accused Green of believing “UNL is racist” — a charge that Green rejected.

“I do not believe that UNL is racist,” Green said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Green defended the effort to identify and eliminate any institutional barriers affecting students or employees of color. But he acknowledged that he had erred in not briefing regents more in-depth on the plan before it was rolled out.

Green had worked in the private sector before returning to Nebraska in 2010. He served as a vice chancellor, as well as vice president of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, before becoming chancellor.

“It has been a distinct calling, privilege, honor and our greatest pleasure to serve the university,” Green said.

After leaving his position, Green said he will continue with the university for a year to help the NU system in its push to raise $3 billion to support students and faculty, academic and research programs. After that, he won’t remain on the faculty or hold any other official university role.

Still, Green says he plans to remain in Lincoln with his wife, Jane, who he met when he first moved to Nebraska for graduate school.

NU President Ted Carter thanked the Greens for serving UNL over the past 13 years. “This is a well-earned decision for them and I am happy knowing they will soon get more time with each other and their growing family,” he said.

We join him in wishing them well.

North Platte Telegraph. January 15, 2023.

Editorial: For our own sakes, study ‘racinos’ first

The first temporary casinos are open at two Nebraska horse tracks under the voter-approved 2020 initiatives allowing them if they’re part of a “racino.”

Now that they are, some western Nebraskans don’t want to wait two years or more to rake in dough themselves.

Before allowing more horse track-casino combinations, state senators in 2022 mandated market and socioeconomic studies of the racinos planned or under way at Nebraska’s six existing tracks.

Legislative Bill 876 effectively put off adding more — including in North Platte, Ogallala and/or Gering — until at least the 2025 deadline for those studies.

Sen. Mike Jacobson and others think that’s unfair. Citing majority Lincoln County support for racinos in 2020, and despite his own personal “no” vote then, Jacobson introduced LB 148 last week to let the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approve racinos west of the 100th meridian anyway.

With Grand Island’s temporary casino bound to attract locals, he said, it’s only fair to let North Platte get its cut of gambling taxes sooner to cope with gambling’s social costs. And, of course, collect its economic benefits.

There’s no stopping the galloping homestretch run of the forces that kept working to break down Nebraskans’ opposition to casinos and finally achieved their goal.

But we hear that “government should be run like a business” about as often as we hear “the voters have spoken” on this or that matter in public affairs.

Let’s do so this time.

Like Sen. Jacobson, The Telegraph opposed the 2020 racino initiatives. Our Oct. 25 editorial before that election coupled warnings about the inevitable social costs with a healthy dose of doubt that the whole affair was really about growing horse racing in Nebraska.

Let’s consider each side of the coin — the horse-track side and casino side — and remember that not one but two west central Nebraska cities, North Platte and Ogallala, want the action.

First, the obvious: Horse racing with pari-mutuel betting has never existed in this state west of Grand Island and Hastings. And only Fonner Park has a race meet of any length these days.

Can enough horses be raised, owners found and fans attracted to support two tracks just 50 miles apart in Nebraska’s most sparsely populated area?

We don’t think so. We agree with Sen. Jacobson: Either North Platte or Ogallala will get a track. Not both. (We also doubt the Panhandle can support more than one at most.)

So doesn’t it make business sense to let the required studies play out — if growing horse racing is the point — to confirm which city has the better case?

That said, we’ve never believed this was about horse racing.

Iowa years ago authorized gambling on riverboats — then eventually dropped the pretense and let their operators dock the boats and just do land-based casinos.

No, this is about joining the other states that don’t want Las Vegas and Atlantic City to get all the gambling bucks.

But we aren’t in Omaha, Lincoln or even the Grand Island-Hastings-Kearney area, which itself has more people in a small region than our part of the state.

From a statewide perspective, ought not solid, impartial evidence be collected before the Racing and Gaming Commission makes what we see as the inevitable choice between North Platte and Ogallala?

With due respect to the would-be proprietors of either city’s racino, running government “like a business” means one doesn’t take every suitor’s proposal or feasibility study at face value.

One ought to do some independent research first — the supposed purpose of the studies senators ordered a year ago.

Believe us, we’re not siding with the existing horse tracks here. There’s no question that they accompanied their push for a moratorium on new racinos with crocodile tears that they didn’t think the 2020 voter initiatives would trigger proposals for more.

We simply believe — in the case of North Platte and our close neighbor to the west, with Nebraska’s largest outdoor tourist attraction in Lake McConaughy — that it makes sense to let LB 876’s statewide studies be done first.

We don’t want to see either city use up prime Interstate 80 frontage and then wind up with abandoned facilities in a few years.

And the delay would give residents of both cities more time to decide if what statewide voters decided is best for Nebraska is actually best for them.

