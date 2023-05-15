Lincoln Journal Star. May 13, 2023.

Editorial: Pillen, state right to focus on provider payments

Earlier this month, Gov. Jim Pillen agreed to make a one-time stabilization payment to cover a funding gap for developmental disability service providers that will allow them to raise pay and hire more staff.

The June payment, based on the number of individuals a provider serves, will be between $23 million and $24 million and will be a critical first step to addressing a crisis of care for Nebraskans with developmental disabilities.

That crisis, created by languishing reimbursement rates for care providers who work in community-based settings, has led to staff shortages and high employee turnover that have resulted in more than 2,400 people in Nebraska who qualify for a developmental disability waiver under Medicaid to be placed on a wait list.

It takes an average of nine years for those on the wait list to receive adequate care, which is simply unacceptable.

One Lincoln man, who was on the wait list for nearly nine years, recently obtained services, only to have one of the providers close their doors without notice or explanation two weeks ago, leaving his caregiver without a month’s pay and forcing him to find new services.

That is particularly frustrating given the fact that, because of low provider rates, $42.6 million appropriated to the Division of Developmental Disabilities in the Department of Health and Human Services went unspent last year.

This year, the unspent amount is projected to exceed $96 million. Again, that is simply unacceptable.

Pillen recognizes the crisis of staff and low rates and is willing to continue conversations about raising rates for community-based providers.

Now, the Legislature should, in the words of Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, put caring for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities among its priorities, like infrastructure and public safety.

Hansen, who chairs the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, said specifically the Legislature should not only increase provider rates but work to make those rates more consistent and stable.

That would allow providers to fill the staffing shortages, providing services for more people and create positive outcomes for their clients.

That will require a funding increase beyond the one-time bump authorized by Pillen.

But, in a time when hundreds of millions of state funds are going to water projects that won’t be built for decades and a new prison, and tax cuts will return millions more to taxpayers, that investment would be the right thing to do.

“We need to take care of our most vulnerable citizens and create pathways that allow them to have productive and meaningful lives,” Pillen said in announcing the June payment. We trust that move will begin the process of providing services to the developmentally disabled to create those pathways.

North Platte Telegraph. May 13, 2023.

Editorial: Unicam bets it won’t have to cut tax relief

Even as we wrote April 30 about Nebraska’s next two-year state budget, we knew our biblical “seven fat years and seven lean years” analogy might be overcome by a simpler credo.

To wit: “Give the money back to the people.”

And that’s what Gov. Jim Pillen and the Legislature will do.

Senators will take final votes this week on boosting state school aid and property tax credits; tapping the state’s fat cash reserve for the Perkins County Canal and a replacement state prison; delaying cash transfers to the reserve fund; and cutting state income tax rates even more than they were last year.

The net effect, the Nebraska Examiner reported last week, will be a cash reserve of $780 million — around one-third its current level.

Thus state leaders are betting enough extra money will come in to keep the cash reserve healthy, even if the “seven lean years” lie ahead.

Would that we were so confident. But history argues against that.

We do hope it all works. Nebraska’s property owners have badly needed a rebalancing of the “three-legged stool” that funds our state and local governments through property, income and sales taxes.

State government has long needed to keep its three-decade-old promise of greater levels of state support for K-12 schools. This package does that.

Nebraska business leaders have constantly said our state income tax rates leave us uncompetitive. One can’t compete with zero income taxes (think Wyoming’s oil and coal and Wyoming’s and South Dakota’s natural wonders). But lower rates are on their way now.

And we would be remiss if we didn’t thank state senators for their substantial, long-overdue investments in western Nebraska these past couple of sessions.

Completion of the $574.5 million Perkins County Canal, one of the budget’s two big-ticket items, isn’t “our” project per se. But clearly west central Nebraska will reap its rewards.

Like Lake McConaughy last year, Fort Robinson State Park will get well-justified help in realizing its full tourism potential. And the state will pitch in to help rebuild the Nebraska National Forest’s 4-H Camp, burned to the ground in last October’s Bovee Fire.

If the money’s going to be spent, western Nebraska shouldn’t be forgotten. And it won’t be.

But we mentioned history. And Nebraska’s history when our agricultural economy turns sour says these millions of dollars in property tax relief and state school aid will be the first things cut when the Legislature faces revenue shortfalls.

One wonders at Albion Sen. Tom Briese’s boldness when he declared the cycle of boom-and-bust and budget cuts won’t hold.

“Future (senators) can hit the pause button, but I submit to you it won’t be necessary,” Briese said last week.

Ditto Elmwood Sen. Rob Clements, chairman of the Appropriations Committee, who said it would have to be “desperate times” for senators to raid the new, extra pot of state school aid.

Remember: We have seen “desperate times” before here. Enjoy this state budget’s benefits. And wait and see.

