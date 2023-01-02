Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023.

Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders

Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes.

Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.

It’s our purpose, with Nebraska’s unique one-house, officially nonpartisan Legislature convening Wednesday, to note one or two of them.

Senators are expected to consider abolishing a rule that does not date to the first Unicameral session of 1937: secret ballots in electing the speaker and committee chairs.

It can’t claim the lengthy history of other critical rules adopted that initial year, like requiring public hearings on all bills, limiting bills to one subject or keeping lobbyists outside the chamber.

An apparent majority of lawmakers, including all five western Nebraska senators, have pledged to overturn this rule established only in 1973.

Few may know how Unicameral leaders were chosen in the first 35 years of the one-house body that Nebraska voters resoundingly approved in 1934 after campaigning led by U.S. Sen. George W. Norris of McCook.

The speaker always has been chosen by the entire membership. But committee chairs before 1973 were picked by the Committee on Committees, which fills out the Legislature’s standing committees.

Why choose them by secret ballot today, some ask, if the Legislature touts its openness about most everything?

The reason reflects on the oldest Unicameral rule, baked directly into its founding 1934 constitutional amendment: nonpartisanship.

Secret ballots for leadership posts, their backers say, gives senators more freedom to give interested, talented senators of any party — or no party at all — a fair chance at a leadership post.

Rubbish, others retort. Don’t pretend the parties don’t twist their senators’ arms to vote alike on taxes, abortion, gun rights and such.

Fair enough. We’ve seen the partisan patterns, too.

But neither have they often been visible in votes on the large group of bills that are not about hot-button issues — like, say, making a law work better, promoting agriculture or tourism, building roads or granting state help to economic projects like Sustainable Beef LLC and the Hershey rail park.

It’s nuts-and-bolts bills like those, you see, that most concerned Norris from serving for decades in a two-house, partisan Congress and watching Nebraska’s legislative equivalent.

“There is no reason why the politics of a legislature should conform to the politics of Congress or the national administration in Washington,” he wrote in his posthumous autobiography, “Fighting Liberal.” “The issues usually are entirely different.”

Norris, who made his name fighting party leaders’ iron grip on Capitol Hill agendas, wanted to keep practical but needed bills in Nebraska from being held hostage by partisan whims.

He also hated two-house bodies’ necessary use of conference committees. They meet behind closed doors to reconcile each house’s version of a passed bill — and can use that secrecy to defeat popular things that don’t suit individual lawmakers or their parties.

Norris cited a bill in the old two-house Legislature to let cities that owned their electric utilities (as North Platte has since 1940) extend them to customers outside city limits.

“It was not thought that there would be opposition,” Norris wrote. But it languished for six years before it passed both houses — only to die in conference committee, allowing every member “to go back home and say truthfully that he had voted for the bill.” (Voters finally enacted it via initiative petition.)

Norris and other Unicameral founders sought to minimize lawmakers’ tendency to become so beholden to parties that they either forget or evade their duty to represent their districts while putting the good of Nebraskans above all.

Continuing secret ballots for speaker and committee chairs should be judged according to its service of that goal.

Some senators believe interested, talented Democrats will still be elected to some committee leadership posts even with an (unofficial) 32-member GOP majority in the 108th Legislature.

That remains to be seen. As we said in a Nov. 6 editorial, we don’t want to see partisanship get so out of hand that senators see no reason to work together on anything.

We wish all 49 senators well in this 2023 session — but we also remind them not to forget who they’re in Lincoln for. It’s not their party. It’s us.

Omaha World-Herald. January 1, 2023.

Editorial: Nebraska’s volunteer firefighters deserve state’s gratitude and support

“It felt like the whole state was on fire.”

That’s how Erv Portis, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, described Nebraska’s wildfires last year in a story published in today’s World-Herald.

Written by reporter Nancy Gaarder, the front-page article describes the Nebraskans who risked their lives — and those who lost them — in responding to those fires.

To honor and thank those brave volunteer firefighters, our newspaper is recognizing them as Midlanders of the Year. Since 1965, it’s been an annual tradition for The World-Herald to highlight individuals and groups for their contributions to the region.

The wildfires that struck Nebraska in 2022 left no corner of the state untouched. As Gaarder wrote: “Fueled by deepening drought and fanned by winds of 50 mph to 70 mph, fires threatened towns, burned homes and left in their wake unbearable heartache.”

More than 200,000 acres burned, according to the Nebraska Forest Service. That makes 2022 the state’s second-largest fire year on record.

Three volunteer firefighters died: Elwood Chief Darren Krull, who was in an SUV that collided with a water truck; retired Cambridge Chief JP Trumble who was overtaken by flames after his truck became stuck; and Purdum Assistant Chief Mike Moody, who collapsed while refilling a water tank.

Several others were critically injured, either in crashes, being hit by a firetruck or by being caught in the flames. Many more suffered smoke inhalation, with some now expecting lifelong respiratory problems.

Nebraska’s volunteer firefighters are essential to fighting fires that have become larger and more intense in recent years. Some 449 of the state’s 478 fire departments are staffed by unpaid volunteers. Many are farmers, but others are from a diverse range of occupations such as teachers, utility workers and salespeople.

What they share is a desire to help protect the lives of their families and neighbors, as well as their homes, farms and businesses. Without the volunteers’ efforts, it would be impossible to provide fire protection across such a vast, thinly populated state.

Moody’s wife, Cheryl, said this about her late husband:

“He fought fires not because he liked it. He didn’t do it for the adrenaline rush. He was just one of those guys who was there to help somebody else.”

Firefighters weren’t the only Nebraskan who gave their time amid last year’s fires. Farmers helped create firebreaks or hauled water. Others provided food and other help. And of course, volunteer fire departments have long relied on pancake feeds and similar community efforts to supplement their property tax revenue.

Going forward, these departments will need more volunteers, more donations and perhaps additional legislative support to ensure they have the necessary staffing and equipment to protect Nebraska’s rural communities.

In the end, though, the success of those efforts comes down to the willingness of individual Nebraskans to put their lives on the line, battling furious blazes that one firefighter described as “like being next to the sun.”

Today’s article relates how volunteer firefighter Kyle Trumble — just a day after a southwest Nebraska wildfire in April had killed his father — returned to the fire lines to protect his hometown of Cambridge, Nebraska.

“When I went back out to fight the fire, I left two young boys and a wife,” Kyle told Gaarder. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, you come home. But you just never know what will happen.”

Thankfully, Kyle did return home safely. But his selfless dedication to serving his community exemplifies the commitment of so many volunteer firefighters across the state.

They deserve Nebraskans’ gratitude, appreciation and support.

Lincoln Journal-Star. December 29, 2022.

Editorial: Legislature must remain nonpartisan

On the first day of its session Wednesday, the 49 members of the Nebraska Legislature will take a vote on ending the use of secret ballots to elect the committee chairs and other legislative leaders.

While seemingly a procedural issue, eliminating the secret ballot and forcing legislators to publicly vote on the leadership positions would be the first step to ending nonpartisanship in the Legislature, which has been in place since the Nebraska’s unique unicameral legislature was approved by voters in 1934.

Then, U.S. Sen. George Norris, a Republican and the strongest advocate for the unicameral, rightfully argued that nonpartisanship would allow senators to concentrate on issues and interests without being influenced by national party lines, would make candidates and senators run on their own records and allow lawmakers to base their actions on their own convictions and their district needs.

In operation over 85 years, nonpartisanship has created shifting coalitions among senators, with those in agreement working for action on one issue, then joining other groups on other matters – a stark contrast to partisan legislating, like the U.S. House of Representatives, where nearly every vote on every issue follows the party line.

The Legislature’s nonpartisanship and the requirement that all bills receive a hearing also makes committee chairs function less powerful — and function differently — than in a partisan body. The Nebraska chairs are somewhat administrative. They are unable to wield their power to allow only some measures to be considered or to pressure members to adhere to the party line on committee votes.

Of late, however, Republicans have become frustrated by nonpartisanship, which makes it more difficult for them to control legislation in the chamber that they, by registration, dominate. And there have been multiple repeated efforts to end the secret balloting.

In fact, the current push to end secret ballots is a partisan issue. Nebraska First PAC, which is leading the drive to eliminate secret ballots, was founded and is funded by Charles Herbster, the defeated GOP gubernatorial candidate who is closely tied to former President Donald Trump, hence the name of the PAC that echoes Trump’s America First rhetoric.

Rod Edwards, who worked on Herbster’s campaign and who runs the PAC, says he thinks 25 senators, one more than is necessary, support eliminating secret ballots and has said he believes that some Democrats favor ending the secret ballots. But none of the Legislature’s Democrats have voiced intent to vote that way, and few, if any, are likely to support the GOP effort.

To a person, candidates interviewed by the Journal Star editorial board before the November election favored maintaining the nonpartisan Legislature.

Yet several, many who have never served in the body, said they would favor eliminating the secret ballots, a seeming contradiction in their stances – and a position they and other senators who claim to support nonpartisanship should reconsider before they cast their votes Wednesday.

Elimination of secret balloting and the likely party line voting for officials would not change the Legislature overnight. But it would begin the creeping advance of partisanship into the body that would inevitably lead to bitter, divisive, often gridlocked legislating, as seen in the Congress and other state legislatures.

Regardless of party, most would agree that sort of legislating is not good for the country. Nor would it be good for the state of Nebraska. The new Legislature shouldn’t open the door for it here.

