Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Aug. 6, 2021.
Editorial: Nebraska, take these steps to restrain negative political trends for 2022 election
The elections for the Nebraska Legislature next year are likely to be a kind of political Armageddon. Conditions will almost surely raise already steep campaign costs to new heights. And political dynamics will encourage many candidates to adopt extreme policy positions and dysfunctional Congress-style habits, risking harm to Nebraska politics.
Strongly contested elections are part of a democracy, and ideological debate in a free society is important and beneficial. Nebraska should always welcome such a competition of ideas. But it’s also in Nebraska’s public interest to promote a constructive politics — the opposite, that is, of the destructive, anger-driven politics on daily display on cable TV and in social media.
Nebraska will be ill served if our election requirements are so lax that they give the political extremes carte blanche next year to push our state’s politics into even greater polarization. Nebraska should take two steps to help restrain the worst impulses in our politics.
First, set a limit on how much an individual or political action committee can contribute per election. Nebraska is one of only 11 states that impose no limit, according to the compilation from the National Conference of State Legislatures. In Kansas, an individual or PAC can contribute no more than $500 per year to a state House candidate or $1,000 to a state Senate candidate. The limit is $1,000 in South Dakota for any state legislative candidate. In Missouri, the cap is $2,600.
Second, require that donors to shadowy political PACs identify themselves.
These actions, although no panacea, can help Nebraska lessen the harm from a set of troubling political dynamics for the 2022 state legislative elections. Term limits are pushing out a ton of key state senators, and partisan and ideological forces are mobilizing to spend big on candidates they support, to exert as much post-election influence as possible. Gubernatorial candidates, looking to influence the Legislature, will likely spread donations among legislative contenders. Shadowy political groups, whose donors can cloak themselves in anonymity, already funnel major sums into Nebraska elections and are certain to do so next year.
Campaigning for the Legislature has become an increasingly costly endeavor, and it’s likely the hard-fought 2022 campaigns will push the average cost even higher. The average spent to win a seat in the Legislature in 2020 was $144,000, The World-Herald’s Martha Stoddard reports. That was an increase of 29% from 2018 to 2020 — which was on top of the 28% increase from 2016 to 2018.
Given the general political competition, an upward trend in election costs isn’t a surprise. But the magnitude of the increase is troubling. If this trend continues, running to serve in the Legislature — for a position that currently pays only $12,000 a year — will become absurdly expensive, requiring candidates to spend an extraordinary amount of time fundraising, in the fashion of U.S. House candidates. Such a trend would be one more factor, alongside the low pay, discouraging capable Nebraskans, regardless of party, from running.
A key reason for the increased campaign costs is the proliferation of political groups that face no spending limitations or identification requirements for donors. Those shadow groups — many of whose wealthy donors know nothing about Nebraska’s specific needs and will never set foot in the state — tend to promote ideological extremism and a polarized Congress-style approach to politics.
Putting some restraint on these negative trends, through contribution limits and donor identification, can help keep the Legislature from falling into rancor and stalemate. The stakes for Nebraska’s future could hardly be higher.
———
Grand Island Independent. Aug. 1, 2021.
Editorial: Veterans cemetery project only happening through backers’ dedication
Hall County has done it.
The Hall County Hero Flight Association has presented to the state of Nebraska the $750,000 raised for a 10% local match for a planned federal expansion of Grand Island’s Veterans Home Cemetery on Capital Avenue into a national shrine site.
The state now may apply for a State Veterans Cemetery grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to make the $7.5 million project a reality.
The project will be an expansion of the current cemetery adjacent to the former location of the Grand Island Veterans Home.
When the veterans home was closed because a new facility had been built in Kearney, that was a sad time for Grand Island, which had supported the veterans home and its members for well more than a century. But the cemetery, where members of the veterans home had been buried, remained.
It was in late 2019, after four years of negotiations with the state of Nebraska, that the Grand Island City Council approved an agreement for the transfer of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery to the city. At that time, there were only 14 sites reserved for future burials.
But talks about the possibility of making it a State Veterans Cemetery and expanding it already had begun among the community’s veterans and supporters by that time.
Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda has explained from the beginning of this effort that making it a state cemetery will be important to veterans and their families because they will continue to have a local place to be buried that honors their service to their country.
It’s also important for Grand Island. The city will be on the national map in being recognized for “supporting veterans again, which is a big plus for the community,” Shuda said when consideration of the project was gaining steam.
It was last April that the Hall County Hero Flight Association announced that, rather than raising money for upcoming Hero Flights, its sole focus would become raising money for a new State Veterans Cemetery.
The fundraising drive kicked off in May with a deadline of Aug. 1 to meet the $750,000 goal.
Hero Flight continued having Hamburger Nights to raise funds, Gary Quandt went back on top of the courthouse for a fundraising weekend and local donation after donation came in to the point that almost $400,000 had been raised by the first week of July. That’s when the Hall County Board of Commissioners got involved, agreeing to make up the difference from whatever was raised by the end of July with a loan of county inheritance tax funds.
The loan will be repaid through lodging tax funds, via Grand Island Tourism.
Funds continued to come in, including $50,000 from the Community Redevelopment Authority in mid-July and a $50,000 donation from the city of Kearney presented this past week, and the project was able to move forward.
The members of the Hall County Hero Flight Association Board of Directors are Shuda, Don Smith, Mike Ponte, Dan Naranjo, Jay Vavricek, Pam Lancaster, Judy Shuda, Kim Wells, Joannie Leisinger, Mike Ponte, Stan Bilslend, VirJeanne Baker, Kayleen Riley, Karen Schrader and Justin Bstandig.
That organization deserves a salute for making it possible to reach this point. Now the ball is in the hands of the state, which has been supportive of the Grand Island efforts, and ultimately the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Construction could start in 2022, with the cemetery itself ready to start accepting burials possibly by 2023. Once the project is approved, the 10% match will be reimbursed to the state of Nebraska and can be used for elective elements in the project, such as a carillon tower, entrance or waterfall.
This is a great accomplishment for Grand Island to celebrate. Hard feelings over the closing of the veterans home should be a thing of the past. This project moves us into the future.
———
North Platte Telegraph. Aug. 8, 2021.
Editorial: Full steam ahead
We hope this bit of writing finds you having thoroughly enjoyed this weekend’s return of a real live North Platte Rail Days.
You’ll want to hustle downtown this morning if you haven’t yet seen Union Pacific’s mighty “Big Boy” No. 4014 before it chugs on east about 8 a.m.
Rearrange your church schedule if you can and drop by the Fox Theatre as Cecil B. DeMille’s 1939 epic “Union Pacific” plays there at 11 a.m. for the first time since World War II.
As a feature in Saturday’s Telegraph explained, the film’s initial Fox visit coincided with North Platte’s very first “rail days” as April 1939 ended.
While Omaha threw a massive “Golden Spike Days” blowout for the world premiere, North Platte celebrated “Days of ’69” at the same time and premiered “Union Pacific” a day after Omaha.
The common thread? William M. Jeffers, North Platte’s homegrown U.P. president, who made sure his old neighbors got a fair share of the hoopla.
Our modern Rail Days — moved to August when “Big Boy” first came by in 2019 — is taking its place as a fine end-of-summer bookend to June’s pageants and Nebraskaland Days.
There’s still time today to enjoy the model train show at the D&N Center and the view from the Golden Spike Tower.
Harvest looms, and kids will soon return to school. We’ve got some fun left this summer, though. Enjoy.
———
Lincoln Journal Star. Aug. 5, 2021.
Editorial: There has to be a way of not demolishing the Gold’s Building
We live in a disposable society, a place where we’re quick to get rid of the old and replace it with something newer and technologically more advanced, be it the latest iPhone or that sleek new sedan.
It’s that way, too, with our buildings. When they outlive our use for them, they are too often demolished and in that space, something else goes up – historical significance be damned.
That said, it would be a shame for the Gold’s Building, to be demolished over a dispute over tax credits to fund new windows and a bus stop that some say devalues the property.
Yet that’s where we are. A city with a serious affordable-housing problem is considering leveling a building because its ownership is in a squabble about windows.
The owner of the once-venerable downtown department store anchoring 11th and O streets told the Lincoln City Council last week he plans to demolish the building after the latest redevelopment plans fell through.
In May, the City Council approved a $50 million redevelopment agreement to turn the building into apartments and first-floor commercial space, including authorizing $6.1 million in tax-increment financing for what would have been one of the largest apartment projects in downtown history.
The Journal Star’s Margaret Reist reported that the plan would have created about 180 mostly one-bedroom units, renovated the first floor for commercial use, the rooftop into amenities for residents, and the basement into storage for building residents or businesses.
Developers also would have razed a vacant building next door at 1023 O St. to create a small park or open space for residents, and the developer would have taken over use of the skywalk leading to the old Centrum parking garage, where 220 stalls would have been reserved for residents.
It sounded like a fine plan all the way around, but the historic tax credits needed to help pay to add windows to the south side of the building were denied by the National Park Service, which administers the program.
Let’s get creative in solving this. Perfection should never be the enemy of a good project that has plenty of merit and, just as important, will preserve a building that has stood the test of time and is a part of Lincoln’s heritage.
Too often, we hastily decide to tear down a building with a plan of putting something else in its place. In hindsight, the demolition is often deemed to be a mistake. However, the damage has already been done. It’s yet another instance where, try as you might, you can’t unring the bell.
Let’s think twice before ringing it this time.
END
