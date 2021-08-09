Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

When the veterans home was closed because a new facility had been built in Kearney, that was a sad time for Grand Island, which had supported the veterans home and its members for well more than a century. But the cemetery, where members of the veterans home had been buried, remained.

It was in late 2019, after four years of negotiations with the state of Nebraska, that the Grand Island City Council approved an agreement for the transfer of the Grand Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery to the city. At that time, there were only 14 sites reserved for future burials.

But talks about the possibility of making it a State Veterans Cemetery and expanding it already had begun among the community’s veterans and supporters by that time.

Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda has explained from the beginning of this effort that making it a state cemetery will be important to veterans and their families because they will continue to have a local place to be buried that honors their service to their country.

It’s also important for Grand Island. The city will be on the national map in being recognized for “supporting veterans again, which is a big plus for the community,” Shuda said when consideration of the project was gaining steam.