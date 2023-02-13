Lincoln Journal Star. February 8, 2023.

Editorial: Sports gambling another measure slow to get going

Two years and three months after it was overwhelmingly approved by voters, sports betting is technically legal in Nebraska.

But there won’t be any wagers on Sunday’s Super Bowl, the largest betting day every year, and there’s a good chance that there won’t be any legal bets placed in Nebraska on this year’s March Madness NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the second biggest betting event in the U.S.

That’s because with the rules and regulations for sports betting only recently published by the Secretary of State and going into effect on Feb. 1, there is no infrastructure in place at the state’s two licensed casinos, and mobile sports betting is not allowed in the state.

The lack of infrastructure at Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino and Elite Casino Resorts is understandable. The casinos needed the rules and regulations to be set before they could begin jumping through the hoops needed to offer sports betting.

A major reason for the delay is Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appeared to slow implementation of two other voter-approved initiatives he opposed – Medicaid expansion and casino gambling – through administrative delays.

Ricketts, who funneled $100,000 into the campaign opposing the casino gambling initiative that was eventually approved by voters by a 65%-to-35% margin, took two months last year to sign off on the rules and regulations for casino licenses, which had to be implemented before the Nebraska Racing and Gambling Commission began work on sports betting rules.

In contrast, the process to approve sports betting took about two months less than the approval of casino licenses. That was largely because Gov. Jim Pillen signed off on the rules on Jan. 27, just 17 days after they were approved by the Attorney General.

That quick action by Pillen, who took office on Jan. 5, couldn’t have made up for time lost in the slow approval process of the casino licensing.

But it was responsible, fast action to fulfill the will of the voters – and, in furtherance of his own priorities, to bring in additional property tax relief revenue to the state.

WarHorse, which became the state’s first operating casino in September, now must apply for and be granted a vendor license for its sports betting provider, and the commission will have to inspect and approve any equipment used for sports betting.

That process, state and WarHorse officials say, will take “several weeks,” eliminating the possibility of March Madness betting. But WarHorse should be the first Nebraska casino to offer sports betting this spring and have everything up and running smoothly when football season kicks off in August.

That will be nearly three years after voters said yes to sports betting, far longer than it should have taken to bring all the gambling options to Nebraskans, who clearly wanted to go to casinos in the state.

North Platte Telegraph. February 12, 2023.

Editorial: Year-round DST: Do like Colorado, for region’s sake

We’re glad that one prime concern we’ve raised about switching Nebraska to year-round daylight saving time has been resolved — for now, at least.

Legislative Bill 143, state Sen. Tom Briese’s latest such bill, wouldn’t set up an unacceptable change-your-clock two-step for cross-country drivers in our neck of the woods (er, Plains).

That’s because Colorado passed its own bill last June saying it, too, would switch to year-round DST if enough bordering states did the same.

Of course, none of this matters unless Congress lets states choose that option.

Currently, states can opt for year-round standard time — as Arizona does — but can’t legally do year-round DST.

Because Nebraska is split between Mountain and Central time — just 30 miles west of North Platte — we needed Colorado to change the same way we would. If either changes at all.

Why? Because our state line lies just 50 miles even farther west, just past where Interstate 76 leaves I-80 for Denver.

Different choices, as we noted here last March, would make motorists change clocks twice — at the state line and at the Keith-Lincoln county line — within an 80-mile stretch.

What if Nebraska chose year-round standard time and Colorado year-round DST?

You’d be switching clocks one way at one line and back again at the other — because Keith County would be an hour behind both Lincoln County and Colorado.

As long as senators don’t try to change Briese’s bill and go for year-round standard time, that nightmare won’t occur. Whew.

With that settled, do Nebraskans really want to go to work and send kids to school in the dark in December and January?

For Central Time Nebraskans near the time-zone line, the sun wouldn’t rise around Christmas until after 9 a.m. CDT. Close Mountain Time neighbors wouldn’t see the sun until after 8 a.m. MDT.

Back in January 1974, when Congress forced year-round DST, people howled loud and long about starting winter days in the dark. Washington had to back off.

We think today’s Nebraskans might not like what senators say we’re telling them they want.

But there’s a time for everything…

McCook Gazette. February 9, 2023.

Editorial: Internet safety and striking back at telemarketers

It’s a scary time to be a parent. Every week, we see news releases about human trafficking and child abuse made possible by the internet.

It’s also a scary time to have elderly parents, the type of folks robbed of lifetime scammers via phone or social media.

While we’re at it, people of any age need to be constantly the guard against criminals willing go to any length to turn a buck or a thousand.

Tuesday was Safer Internet Day, and the Nebraska State Patrol wanted to remind us to remain vigilant.

“We can all work together to make the internet safer,” said Lt. Monty Lovelace, Commander of NSP Tech Crimes. “One major piece of the effort is making sure that parents, kids, teachers, and others know that there are resources out there to help keep them safe in their online activity.”

NSP encouraged all internet users to keep safety in mind during time online. The effort can be as simple as starting a conversation about how kids use technology.

“Opening that dialogue with your child can be a major factor in keeping them safe online,” said Lt. Lovelace. “Parents should also understand and utilize the parental control features built into most devices, set clear rules for online activity, and keep the conversation open so you know what your kids are doing online.”

Resources are available at the Safer Internet Day website, https://saferinternetday.us/ .

Safer Internet Day started in 2004 and has grown into a worldwide effort.

The message is especially timely as we prepare to do our taxes, many of us entirely online.

Remember, the IRS will never call you requesting bank information or other personal data.

While we’re on the subject of callers, some enterprising individuals are turning the tables on those annoying robocalls.

Remember the National Do Not Call Registry? Whatever happened to “add me to your do-not-call list” statement?

Well, it’s still around, thanks to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act of 1991, but the federal government only rarely uses is to target harassing telemarketers — who make some 20,000 calls a second, according to one source.

However, the law also allows private citizens to file lawsuits against telemarketers.

One of those private citizens, Adam Ward, figures he made more than $60,000 this year suing the companies making the calls.

It hasn’t been easy, and it takes some diligence, he said. “You gotta be willing to do some online research and really kind of dig in.

One entrepreneur, who sells a $47 “turn robocalls into cash” kit explains the process.

Instead of hanging up, like most of us do, you have to take the call and get them to give you some information, the type of which varies on the type of calls you’re getting, who is calling and when they call.

You then send demand letters to the companies calling you, letting them know that they are breaking the law.

Do it often enough with the right callers, and you may just get a few settlements.

If you don’t mind spending the time, it may just pay off.

END