Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

But our state flag, which, like Florida, Idaho and New Hampshire, simply features the state seal, isn’t so perfect that it doesn’t deserve a little rethinking. Seventeen states feature centered circle shapes. And almost half of the 50 state flags use the same shade of blue as Nebraska for their backgrounds.

Maybe, it is time -- as Jack Sokolik, a UNL junior from Omaha argued in a story in Monday’s Journal Star -- to freshen the look of the banner that represents our state so it delivers a clearer message of what Nebraska was, is and strives to become.

The original state seal was created by legislative action after Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. A cast iron press was used for almost 140 years before being retired by then-Secretary of State John Gale.

The crowded emblem packs a lot of history into a tight little circle -- a homestead, sheaves of grain and rows of corn representing agriculture; a steamship navigating the Missouri River and locomotive chugging toward the mountains to the west harken to the nation’s westward movement and the smith; an apron-clad man with his sleeves rolled up plying his trade on an anvil captures the industry of the state. Hovering above it all is the state motto, “Equality before the law.”