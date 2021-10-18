Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Oct. 13, 2021.

Editorial: Nebraska rightly honors the state’s centuries-old Native heritage

Long before Nebraska became a state, before the United States declared independence, before the empires of Rome and Alexander the Great began their ascent, before the first stone of the Great Pyramids was laid, Native peoples lived in what’s now known as Nebraska. Theirs is a history spanning 5,000 years.

They shared laughter and comforted each other amid sorrows. They persevered in the face of the region’s unpredictable mid-continental weather. They closely studied the natural world around them and demonstrated their reverence for it. They passed on culture, one of their most precious resources, to the next generation to appreciate and nurture.

They were a people of dignity and resourcefulness who persevered in the face of often-arduous circumstances.

Nebraska this week officially acknowledged that important legacy by beginning an annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It was time of celebration for all the state’s tribes and for all Nebraskans. More than ever, Nebraskans can benefit by understanding and appreciating our shared humanity.

A highlight of the Monday events was the dedication in Lincoln of a statue of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. A member of the Omaha tribe, Picotte (1865-1915) was the first Native American to earn a medical degree.

In the 21st century, her life story continues to inspire Nebraskans. Joe Starita, a now-retired journalism professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who has written a biography of Picotte, points out the strength of her commitment in the face of multiple challenges:

“No matter how many diseases, no matter how many land grabs, no matter how much racial prejudice, no matter how much gender bias — none of those could stamp out Susan’s spirit. She was going to become a doctor, and it didn’t matter what 19th-century America thought of Indians and what the white male-dominated society thought about women.”

Picotte could have pursued high-paying positions in the medical profession, but she instead returned to the Omaha Reservation in northeast Nebraska to serve her people. There, she showed enormous dedication and vision in extending medical care in her area, for Omaha tribal members and for nearby Whites.

Not least, she became an energetic national advocate for Native tribes, especially in opposing land grabs of tribal lands.

In recent years, it’s been heartening to see how Nebraskans from a wide range of backgrounds have come together to restore one of Picotte’s major achievements: the 33-room hospital, opened in 1913, on the Omaha Reservation. The National Historic Landmark building later fell into disrepair, but the current renovation is gradually bringing the structure back to life as a multi-use community facility.

Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, has observed that “the building is symbolic of this great Nebraska hero.” Restoring it is a fitting tribute both to a visionary Nebraskan and to the centuries-old heritage of Native peoples.

———

Lincoln Journal Star. Oct. 17, 2021.

Editorial: As Ricketts grandstands, state issues still remain

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t alone on a recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to bash the White House about its immigration policies, as he was joined by several other Republican governors.

But his visit stretched far beyond the constitutional purview of his office.

As Article IV of the Nebraska Constitution notes: “The supreme executive power shall be vested in the Governor, who shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed and the affairs of the state efficiently and economically administered.”

His journey to the border – along with his steady stream of invectives directed at President Joe Biden – has nothing to do with the laws of the state, and they come at a time where Nebraska needs his leadership on pressing issues more than campaign-like speeches.

Consider the following political values traditionally associated with conservatives, of which Ricketts proudly considers himself:

— Cutting spending: The governor’s office claimed that Ricketts’ travel expenses were covered by a Republican governors’ association. Regardless, the costs for his security detail of Nebraska State Patrol troopers – along with those of other governors – are borne by taxpayers.

— Local control: As states with the same level of sovereignty, Nebraska and Texas are on an equal footing and must manage their own affairs accordingly. The governor seems to take marching orders to help Texas, even sending state troopers down to assist Border Patrol at Nebraska taxpayer cost, but the Lone Star State isn’t returning the favor.

— Limited government: Nebraska’s governor should be running Nebraska. Instead, he’s spreading government far beyond its intended scope. While his points about an increase in fentanyl overdoses aren’t wrong, his job is to prevent them within his state’s borders.

These are the kinds of trends Ricketts routinely highlights as overreach emanating from the Biden White House. Yet, the time he spends crafting statements blasting Biden or talking at the southern border takes away from his responsibility as Nebraska’s chief executive.

All the while, Nebraska’s prisons remain in a state of crisis, from overcrowding to understaffing. The state relies on crediting property taxes paid rather than fixing the structural problems. Employers simply cannot find enough workers to hire. State support of public education and teacher pay are among the lowest in the country. Livestock producers are being hung out to dry by big packing operations.

And while Ricketts railed in Texas against COVID-positive “health hazards” entering at the southern border, he presides over a state where only nine of 93 counties have more than half of their populations vaccinated against the virus, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

Nothing that occurred in Texas can solve any of these serious problems that affect all Nebraskans.

For as worried as he is about the Mexican border, we urge him to instead keep his focus on his constitutional duties of administering the affairs of the state and solving the problems within Nebraska’s borders.

———

North Platte Telegraph. Oct. 17, 2021.

Editorial: On a serious fall topic ...

No doubt some folks, somewhere, would say it isn’t worthy of a serious editorial page to comment on a football team.

All we know is that when most Nebraskans wear scarlet and cream on fall football Saturdays (whether they’re in Memorial Stadium or not), it might be worthy of comment. Once in a while.

We remember how North Platte High School’s football team — which owes its Bulldog name, after all, to former Gov. Keith Neville — was down in the dumps the first couple of years after its coach returned for a second NPHS stint.

But they broke through last year and made the state playoffs. They likely will this year, too.

(More on Neville: He was NPHS’ football coach before and after his 1917-19 governorship. While he was governor, he sent home a telegram encouraging the team to play like “bulldogs.” The name stuck.)

Our Bulldogs and our Cornhuskers are made up of young people. Some need more time to learn than others. And they have to replace all their seniors every year.

Are they learning resiliency and mental toughness? Is that showing up in their play and their lives?

Despite the Huskers’ loss to Minnesota Saturday, the answer is still yes.

Go Big Blue. And Big Red.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0