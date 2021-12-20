Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. Dec. 19, 2021.

Editorial: What does Frost need to do for a $1 million pay raise? Nebraskans ought to know

$1 million is a lot of money.

And when it’s being spent or promised by a public body in Nebraska, the public ought to know why.

That’s been a longstanding principle under Nebraska law: giving citizens access to public records, especially when money is involved. It’s at the heart of making state and local government accountable to the public.

But when it comes to Nebraska football coach Scott Frost and his recently revised contract, the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office are saying that the public doesn’t have a right to know what it will take for Frost to get a $1 million raise.

We think that’s wrong.

To recap what Husker fans know all too well: Frost initially was hired on a seven-year contract, later extended through 2026, that pays him $5 million a year. None of his four seasons so far have ended with winning records; this year, the Huskers were 3-9.

Despite those weak results, Nebraska’s athletic director, Trev Alberts, decided to keep Frost as head coach for another season. But the two agreed that Frost’s base salary would be cut to $4 million, and Frost also accepted a sharp reduction in the buyout that UNL would have to pay him if he’s fired.

That “second addendum” to the contract also includes a provision that says Frost’s salary could go back up to $5 million — and another year would be added to his contract — if he and the team succeed in hitting performance metrics upon which Alberts and Frost agreed. Unlike the contract itself, however, those criteria have not been disclosed.

For many Nebraskans, what probably matters most is whether Frost can restore the Huskers to football glory. But Nebraskans also have a right to know the details of what NU, as a public body, is expecting to see from the state’s highest-paid public employee in exchange for millions in additional pay.

If Frost hits those undisclosed metrics, he’ll not only receive an extra $1 million annually for the rest of his contract, from 2023 to 2026, but his contract extension for 2027 will be give him $5 million more. So on top of the $20 million Frost would receive through 2026 if he keeps his job, $9 million in additional public money at stake.

Last week, the Attorney General’s Office agreed with NU that the metrics don’t have to be disclosed under the state’s public records law because they fall under an exception for certain personnel records.

We think this view is too narrow. After all, Frost’s contract and addendums are considered public records and are posted online by the university. Those public documents spell out other bonuses that Frost would earn if Nebraska wins the Big Ten or goes to a bowl game or — dare we dream? — captures a national championship.

Past Nebraska coaches also have had the criteria for their bonuses disclosed. Beside extra money for winning games and titles, for example, Bo Pelini had the ability to make an extra $25,000 depending on his team’s average graduation rate.

Alberts himself is in line for bonuses if NU hits clearly defined, publicly disclosed goals for both academic and athletic success.

Frost’s “metrics” should be treated the same way. Eventually, the public will see on payroll records whether Frost receives the extra money, but that’s not the same as knowing what he had to do to earn it.

Nebraskans wouldn’t want the State Department of Education to spend money on a consultant using undisclosed criteria in the contract. They wouldn’t want the Department of Roads to use hidden metrics to determine whether a construction company will be paid $10 million to replace a bridge — or twice as much.

That’s not how accountability works.

We’ve editorially supported the decision to retain Frost next year, and like many Nebraskans we’re hoping that it works out.

We just think Nebraskans should expect their university’s leaders to disclose what constitutes necessary improvement for giving a big raise to their 15-29 football coach.

Lincoln Journal Star. Dec. 17, 2021.

Editorial: State wasn’t transparent on trooper trip

As Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and other leaders publicly said that the state might be reimbursed by Texas for sending members of the Nebraska State Patrol to the border, state officials privately conceded amongst themselves that the state wouldn’t be compensated for its role.

For a state government that pats itself on the back for its fiscal conservatism, throwing $500,000 away for a useless political stunt should cause outrage.

And that’s before stating the obvious: The officials Nebraskans elected to represent them seem to have deliberately misled them.

Neighboring states that sent personnel to the border either owned up to the fact they’d have to pay (Iowa, for state troopers) or used a private donation (South Dakota, for the National Guard, disturbing in its own right). But they at least didn’t continue to obfuscate on the cost once it came to light.

Unlike Nebraska, as an open-records request has revealed.

The day before Ricketts announced the deployment, an agreement signed by the adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard signed an agreement that read: “NEBRASKA WILL NOT SEEK COST REIMBURSEMENT FROM THE STATE OF TEXAS — COST ESTIMATES ARE ONLY INCLUDED FOR FUTURE AUDITING PURPOSES.”

Yet, state leaders continued to hint that the costs for personnel, travel and lodging would be covered, at least in part, by Texas.

This is in light of the request from the Texas Department of Public Safety which says that Texas and Arizona asked states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission in support of the entire country” and “provide services at no charge to Texas.”

Nebraska is a proud state on an equal sovereign footing with Texas. Each state must handle its own affairs – if Texas wants to help with, say, our prison staffing emergency, without recompense, Nebraska would sure welcome it – regardless of what national political points can be scored on the taxpayers’ dime.

And this whole episode shows the importance of laws protecting transparency. Such legislation is a critical tool to shine light on the full story, not just what officials want to tell their constituents.

Never mind that the border deployment was far outside the scope of responsibilities for our state troopers. Never mind that our law enforcement officers were sent 1,000 miles away – ostensibly for immigration enforcement, a federal rather than state matter – to make 500 traffic stops in Texas, coincidentally the same number fewer made in Nebraska during this deployment.

This waste of taxpayer dollars and the resources for law enforcement to serve in another state – government overreach, plain and simple – are maddening. But the fact that so many people in positions that serve the public decided to keep information from them is the most infuriating thing of all.

North Platte Telegraph. Dec. 18, 2021.

Editorial: Amid holidays, another season nearly upon us

It can’t be avoided much longer: Election season is back.

There was a time when Nebraskans got a break from constant campaigning and partisan pranks and insults during most of the year between elections in our state. No more.

But 2021 is about to flip to 2022, and all who want to be elected — plus perhaps a few local folks who are talked into trying — can officially become candidates. The first day to file is Jan. 5.

It’s “midterm” time for our three members of the House of Representatives (our two U.S. senators get a break this time) but a major election year for county and statewide offices.

Nebraskans choose about half of their county board members and half the Legislature every two years. Lincoln County voters must replace term-limited state Sen. Mike Groene, with neighbors in five counties assisting their decision for the first time.

But the Governor’s Office and independently elected county and state department heads take their turns before voters when the presidency isn’t on the statewide ballot.

North Platte voters will choose half their City Council and school board members, and various other multicounty and statewide boards will appear on local 2022 ballots. One or more statewide petition questions might also.

It’s a lot to sort out. It always is. But if we really insist on governing ourselves, we must.

Once again, The Telegraph will refrain from endorsing specific national, state or local candidates in 2022. We’ve found it far more productive locally to avoid that in these times.

Besides, and no matter what the champions of elephants or donkeys might say, we still believe Nebraskans don’t want partisans drowning out the serious issue discussions they’re looking for before they cast their ballots.

If you agree with that, we urge you — no matter how you see yourself politically — to insist upon certain things from the people who want your votes.

Adult behavior, for starters.

We’ve already seen one dust-up between well-publicized candidates for governor in which someone from one campaign took an apparently misleading photo to discredit the other’s campaign and dismissed it as just what happens all the time in campaigns.

We don’t much care who did what or why. Mostly it makes candidates behind campaigns engaged in such foolishness look like teenagers who ought to be sent home instead of being entrusted with any elected office.

That first principle leads to a second: Beware any candidates, for any office, who want the job too much. It’s not hard to pick them out, even in state and national races.

We’re much more inclined to trust people who would be just fine if they lost but basically want to give something back. Even if we don’t always agree with them.

And here’s one more: Listen not just to what candidates say but also how they say it. Even if you think you like the position they take.

If they sound too much like one or the other “party line” that each party constantly bombards us with, are you really hearing them — or the party that’s telling them what to do?

If we as voters keep rewarding bad behavior, the excessively ambitious and the partisan parrots, how can we expect to have the kind of elected leaders who are equipped and motivated to come together for the good of all?

The Founders did not create our Constitution for the sake of elections. You don’t see the word “election” anywhere in the Preamble, do you?

All we see is the mission that “We the People” assign all chosen to govern us: “to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ...”

That’s what we elect people to do, not to keep one party or the other happy.

So that’s the last and greatest principle we urge all Americans and Nebraskans to insist upon from the people who seek their votes.

One can of course sit back and let one person or party — or the other — dictate everything. That’s another form of government. Not the one our armed forces fought, bled and died for.

May we be given good choices at our ballot boxes. And may we choose wisely among them.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0