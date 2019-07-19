CROFTON, Neb. -- An Elk Point, South Dakota, man died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near Crofton.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Harlan Kliehauer, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene at the intersections of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12.
The state patrol said Kleihauer was driving east on Nebraska 12 in a Ford Econoline van at about 2:05 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way before enterning the intersection with U.S. 81. A northbound International semitrailer driven by Larry Kracht, 47, of Magnolia, Minnesota, struck Kleihauer's van.
Kracht was treated and released at the scene. There were no passengers in either vehicle.