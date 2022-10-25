Elkhorn-area triplets learn life lessons managing coffee shop in a former corn crib

OMAHA -- The Moore sisters are having a typical senior year at Elkhorn High School. They’re studying, participating in sports, music and clubs and thinking about the future with trips to various colleges and universities.

They’re also having an atypical year as the operators of an unusual coffee shop that's become something of a social media sensation.

The shop’s name — Corn Crib Coffee — indicates the building’s origins on a rural acreage between Elkhorn and Valley. And its proprietors — Megan, Maddie and Morgan Moore — are identical triplets, beating one-in-200-million odds, experts say.

The goal of the shop, said their mom, Wendy Moore, is for the girls to learn life skills through running a business.

“I wanted them to have experience looking a person in the eye and saying ‘Can I help you?’ or “Welcome,’” she said.

Wendy and her husband, Scott, adopted the triplets and their brother. They already had three nearly grown daughters.

The triplets, Wendy said, “had lots of little mamas.”

The Moores own a chunk of land at about 216th Street and West Maple Road near the spot where Dam Site 12 is under construction. They live on part of the land and Wendy has a holistic retreat center next to the house. She also facilitates retreats around the world; she’s going to Bali in January, for instance.

They wanted to use the rest of the acreage, so they approached the girls about operating a coffee shop and, eventually, an outdoor concert space across from the center. All three girls had barista experience, and Maddie and Scott are musicians.

The triplets and their parents discussed the possibility while driving to their family's lake house near Prague, Nebraska. The girls — who excel in school and plan to attend east coast universities — were up to the task.

“By the time we got out there, they had (named it) Corn Crib Coffee and already had ordered supplies on Amazon,” Wendy said.

The shop opened in June and operated frequently when the girls were on summer vacation. Now it’s open occasionally when schedules permit. The girls post their hours on Facebook and Instagram. Wendy said the shop will be open yet again this fall, but didn’t specify a date.

It has no indoor seating. Customers come to the window of the vine-covered crib (now used for equipment storage) to order coffee, hot chocolate or hot cider. A small table next to the window has CCC T-shirts for sale.

Padded chairs, lawn chairs, tables and a sofa or two are spread across the land adjacent to the window, with ample space between for people who want to sit on the ground.

A flat-bed truck is parked next to the crib, decorated with pumpkins and hay and ready for Corn Crib Concert performers. Maddie and her dad inaugurated it in late September and there have been two other concerts so far.

On a recent fall morning, both the weather and business were brisk. Moms wearing fleece jackets chatted while their kids ran around the grounds. Wendy brought out blankets to cut the chill.

The girls make all the coffee and other hot drinks in the house and haul it out in thermal containers, sometimes using a golf cart. Toward the end of their business day, they were nearly out of inventory and had to bring out an aluminum-covered stew pot topped off with brew to fill their last orders.

They handle all the shop's finances and ordering, and it’s sometimes challenging, Wendy said.

“They ran out once and had to run to the store,” she said. “They had to learn the lessons. It was sink or swim.”

The shop usually opens at 7 a.m., so they are out of bed no later than 6.

Each triplet is responsible for at least one aspect of the business. They said they all work together on some things, including what days to open and keeping track of inventory.

Megan runs their Instagram page and posts regular hours and menu additions. Maddie handles setup when they open.

“She is kind of the head,” the other two said.

Morgan is a utility player.

“I help where I can,” she said.

She has a separate business on Etsy — Thrifty Thread Styles — that promotes sustainable fashion.

All three are officers in their school’s chapter of DECA, a club for prospective entrepreneurs, and they say that has helped them run Corn Crib Coffee. It operates as part of For Ever Moore Farms LLC, the couple's company.

The day we visited, they sold 71 drinks, not bad for the first chilly morning they’d had in a while. They average anywhere from 80 to 110.

The shop, they said, has grown more than they thought it would. Megan said they are looking into getting a license to sell food.

They’re getting a lot of traction on social media.

“I was looking through Instagram, and I had posted a screenshot that had eight followers in mid-June and today it has 700,” Megan said.

Several people interviewed while enjoying their drinks said they visited Corn Crib Coffee after reading about it on Instagram and Facebook.

Nurse Jenny Struyk of Bennington had a day off, so she took an outing to the shop with her dad and her 2-year-old daughter after following Corn Crib Coffee on Instagram all summer.

“I love it. It’s so cute. And what a pretty fall morning to be out here,” she said.

Stay-at-home moms Tiffany Schlote and Kristine Koch, both of Omaha, said they were happy to support an endeavor that promotes entrepreneurship and teaches kids to be responsible and independent.

“It’s really hard to do that nowadays,” Schlote said.

The lessons must be sinking in. The triplets are still considering their college choices, but Megan is looking at studying political science at Yale, Maddie is thinking of electrical engineering and music at Northeastern and Morgan is considering computer science at MIT.

They want to be independent, but close enough to visit each other often.