Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on a new sports complex

OMAHA — The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley.

The complex, dubbed MD West ONE Sports Complex, will offer space for adaptive, recreational and competitive sports. It will be near 264th and Ida streets.

The complex has been in the works for at least three years, said Bruce O'Neel, executive director of the organization.

The first phase of the project will include eight synthetic-turf baseball and softball fields, six synthetic-turf fields for soccer or football or lacrosse and a barrier-free field for children with adaptive needs. It also includes infrastructure for concession stands, restrooms and parking.

Future phases will include additional multipurpose fields and eight more softball and baseball fields.

The space will offer amenities for families year-round, such as walking paths, playgrounds and picnic areas.

A little more than 70% of the Elkhorn Athletic Association's programming is recreational. The group won't be the exclusive user of the complex. Other clubs and groups also will play on the fields, O'Neel said.

He added that officials expect the complex to generate between $35 million and $55 million in sales tax revenue a year.

"We feel really good about the economic impact and what it means for the state of Nebraska," he said.

Work is expected to start this summer, with the complex open for a full season in spring 2024.

