AP

Embattled Omaha landlord sentenced to 2 years' probation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha landlord has been sentenced to two years’ probation days after being found guilty of only four of nearly 90 counts accusing him keeping an apartment complex in such squalid conditions that tenants had to be evacuated.

Kay Anderson was sentenced Thursday, the Omaha World-Herald reported. As part of his probation, he will be required to maintain all of his properties pursuant to municipal codes.

Anderson was found guilty last week of four counts of municipal code violations in connection with the state of Yale Park Apartments. About 500 apartment tenants — mostly refugees from Myanmar — were evacuated in 2018 after housing inspectors responded to complaints of bedbugs, lice, rodents, gas leaks, mold and other violations.

A judge said in his ruling that while evidence of the property code violations was found for nearly all of the counts, the city failed to prove that Anderson had not fixed the problems within the required 90-day period.

Anderson said after his conviction last week that he planned to appeal.

