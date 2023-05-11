ALVO — There’s not much in Alvo. No school, no parks, and right now, no fire department.

The Cass County village of 115 has made the news in recent years more often than most communities its size — usually for things that don’t help a town’s reputation or morale. Two village board members faced a recall vote last year, largely because of misappropriated funds and a massive tire pile on Alvo’s north edge that had long violated state environmental laws.

The fire chief was dismissed after it was found in 2020 that he had misused nearly $18,000 of fire department funds.

“And when he got in trouble, there was no one here to run the fire department,” says Devon Sullivan, 28, who has lived in Alvo since 2018. “The trucks got moved out of the fire hall, and it had just been sitting empty.

“So we thought we might as well use it for something.”

The first thought was a rentable community space, where locals could throw birthday parties and other family events. The second idea was a batting cage.

Sullivan is a new member on the Alvo village board and a lifelong lover of baseball. He coaches two teams under the Alvo Eagle Rec Association umbrella. One is his oldest daughter’s 8-and-under softball team. The other is the 14-and-under baseball team that he volunteered for when no one else took the job.

“I don’t have a lot of baseball in my future; I’ve got three daughters,” he says. “To be able to get out there and play and coach a little baseball has been a treat.”

Most of the rec sports nonprofit’s players live in Eagle — about 10 minutes away on Nebraska 63 and U.S. 34 — and they usually practice at one of the two ballfields in Eagle.

Eagle has one batting cage, and players say it's riddled with holes that let balls go flying if they’re hit in the right spot. Sullivan says one Alvo Eagle Rec organizer, Becky Tinant, bought a net last year to build a makeshift cage in her Eagle backyard.

“But the wind destroyed it,” Sullivan says.

They salvaged the nets, though. In February, Tinant approached Sullivan with an idea for the empty Alvo fire hall. They took it to the village board a few days later.

“The whole board was automatically on board and voted on it that same day, and we set it up two days later,” Sullivan says.

Now, the three-bay garage that once housed rescue vehicles — and where 50-foot hoses still line a wall — might as well be a full-time indoor baseball facility. Tinant’s net hangs from metal supports in the center bay, stretching from the front to the back. Pitching turf that simulates a youth mound lies on the left, and a mesh hitting screen makes another batting station to the right. All of the equipment was donated.

Sullivan says that when he moved to town in 2018, there were 20 residents under the age of 21. To see young people congregating anywhere in Alvo has long been a rarity.

But in February, before Alvo Eagle Rec held team sign-ups, there were 10 or so kids from Alvo who were coming to the batting cage every day, he says.

“It was huge, just having somewhere for them to ride their bike to or walk to, have somewhere to meet up with friends or other kids who they didn’t even know live in this tiny town,” Sullivan says. “None of the kids knew each other, because we don’t have a park or anything.”

Team practices for Alvo Eagle Rec started in March.

“And Monday through Friday, it was booked, every single week,” Sullivan says.

He estimates 70 young ballplayers have swung a bat in the fire hall. Before, the rec organization’s only indoor practice facility was the Eagle Elementary gym. The Alvo Batting Cage — as they’ve been calling it — helped them get a jumpstart on the season during the unpredictable early spring months.

“People found out that we had a place to play ball when it was cold, and everybody wanted to bring their stuff in and be a part of it,” Sullivan says.

That’s the goal, he says — to keep building Alvo’s sense of community. The village held a spring cleanup event recently that Sullivan says was the first in years.

“I think it’s headed in the right direction,” he says. “There’s been a lot of people from town that walk around and see this place open, see what’s in here. They stop by and just chat. You know, regular small-town stuff that this town desperately needs.”

He says the plan is to continue using the fire hall as a batting cage as long as possible.

“But if we can get a fire department back here, obviously we will take the fire department back.”

