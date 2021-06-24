EPA orders cleanup of Nebraska river deluged with sand

David Cozad, a compliance director with EPA Region 7, said he was encouraged that Minor and the county signed an agreement that would "protect this important aquatic resource, as well as prevent further impacts to downstream property owners.”

The waterway was damaged in April 2020 when Cherry County crews assisted Minor in trenching out a roadside ditch on Minor’s property to drain floodwaters off a county road and an adjacent meadow. Heavy rains had raised groundwater levels, flooding several roads and fields used for cattle grazing.

The EPA said Minor extended the ditch so it drained into the Snake River, and additional rainfall pushed massive amounts of sand into the stream.

The damage occurred west of Nebraska Highway 61, which is about 30 miles west of Merritt Reservoir, a popular recreation and fishing spot.

Minor said there was no other place for the water to drain off his meadow and the county road.

“I can’t see that it hurt nothing,” he said. “No one will even see the stuff (sand) in five years.”

The rancher and county will share the cost of the mitigation and restoration work, which is subject to EPA approval. Failure to do the work could result in fines, EPA officials said.

