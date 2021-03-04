Ernie Chambers gets vaccine and encourages others to get one

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Well-known former state senator Ernie Chambers got his second shot of the coronavirus vaccine publicly on Wednesday to encourage other people to get the shots.

The 83-year-old, who was forced out of office in January by term limits, received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday at a health center in northeast Omaha.

“This is so important to me that Black people, Latino people, older people get information from a source they might have confidence in,” Chambers, who is Black, said to the Omaha World-Herald. “There are people among those groups who have confidence in me and what I say. ... I cannot find the words strong enough to encourage people to get the vaccination. And my view is the greatest evidence of my belief is the fact that I am getting the vaccine myself.”

The state said 463,272 doses of the vaccines have now been administered across Nebraska, and nearly 11% of the state's population has now been vaccinated.