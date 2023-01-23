 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Every child has a future': Omaha special-education teacher receives Milken Award

Jefferson Elementary's Lisa Moody, Milken Educator Award winner, "teaching is in my blood"

OMAHA — Lisa Moody was doing what she does best when Jefferson Elementary School staff and students gathered Friday morning for what seemed like a normal assembly.

The special-education teacher was in the back of the crowd as she helped a student with a small jigsaw puzzle — something to keep him from getting overstimulated in such a large group.

012123-owh-new-teacheraward-pic-cm07

Lisa Moody teaches in her special-education classroom after winning the Milken Educator Award at Omaha's Jefferson Elementary School on Friday.

Soon the school community learned the real reason for the gathering: to recognize one of its own with the national Milken Educator Award. As Moody was waiting to congratulate one of her colleagues while she helped her student finish the puzzle, she hardly recognized that her name had been called.

After nearly a dozen years at Jefferson, located in South Omaha, Moody received the honor from the Milken Family Foundation. The award, with a $25,000 prize, is given to a select group of K-12 educators in the U.S. Each year, the award recipient is kept a secret until the ceremony.

Moody said she couldn't have received the award without the support from her school and the paraprofessionals who work in her classroom.

"When my name got called, I didn't know what to think, because, honestly it could have been any other staff member in this building," she said. "It's because the team around me was strong enough to support me and help me reach the goals that I set out to do."

According to the foundation, the awards are usually given to early to mid-career education professionals for their achievements and the promise of what they will accomplish in the future. Last year, two Nebraska teachers received the award.

Deborah Frison, deputy education commissioner, said Moody's work in special education has changed lives of not just her own students, but also all the students in the school.

"She has done an outstanding job making sure every student receives the resources and sense of community they need to be successful and receive an excellent education," Frison said.

One specific example of Moody's work is the hybrid inclusive education program she invented when Jefferson faced a shortage of special-education teachers. The program mainstreams students in her special-education Alternate Curriculum Program into general education classrooms. The students learn social skills in the classroom while still working with Moody on academic subjects and life skills.

The program has now expanded to several OPS schools. Jennifer Schlapia, Jefferson's principal, said that she has seen "amazing results" from the program and that students in the program have met significant goals.

Moody also has piloted a verbal behavior program, training several staff members in instructional strategies that have improved communications skills in the school's special-education students.

"Lisa just has an open mind with any idea that she comes across, and so we'll come up with an idea, and she'll run with it and just make it happen," Schlapia said.

Moody's first job out of college was at Jefferson Elementary. She grew up with parents in the same profession — her mother was a special-education teacher, while her father was an administrator.

Besides continuing in her family's footsteps, Moody pursued special education because she understands the challenges her own students go through.

She was born with cerebral palsy, which has caused her to know what it's like to struggle in a world not built for her, she said.

Schlapia said anyone can tell how passionate Moody is right when they walk in her classroom. She is usually stationed at a group of tables in the middle of her room, which is decorated in colorful posters, drawings and even has a hammock swing in the back corner.

012123-owh-new-teacheraward-pic-cm05

Ca'Mari Pinkney wipes away tears of joy as he talks about his former teacher, Lisa Moody, after she won the Milken Educator Award at Jefferson Elementary on Friday.

On Friday after the ceremony, Moody returned to her classroom to sit across from a few students and help them write the letters of the alphabet. She praised their efforts with high-fives and encouraging words.

Her positivity on the outlook of her students, along with her advocacy to get them the resources they need, is another reason why she was selected for the Milken Award, according to the foundation.

"Every child — regardless of their limitations or situations — they need to have standards or expectations just like everybody else," Moody said. "Every child has an outcome. Every child has a future. It's just how we get them to what that future looks like."

Ca'Mari Pinkney, a fourth grader at Jefferson who used to be Moody's student, still visits her daily after school to check in on what she's doing.

Ca'Mari said when he heard her name called out, he knew right away that she deserved the award.

"I was crying tears of joy," he said. "Whenever we needed help with homework or tests, she would always help. She deserved it, and I am so very proud of her."

012123-owh-new-teacheraward-pic-cm08

Lisa Moody accepts the Milken Educator Award from Milken Educator Awards Vice President Stephanie Bishop at Jefferson Elementary School in Omaha on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, WORLD-HERALD
Locations

Tags

