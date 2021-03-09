'Everything's been migrating through': Quick warmup brings surge of cranes, other birds to Nebraska

The unusually cold start to the waterfowl migration season is proving to be a blessing for bird watchers along the Platte River, according to Andy Caven, director of research at Nebraska’s Crane Trust.

Frigid temperatures in February kept sandhill cranes and other waterfowl from flying north into Nebraska, but the subsequent warmup has unleashed an aerial assault on the river valley in central Nebraska, Caven said.

Usually, different species arrive in waves: geese, then ducks, and then cranes, he said. Not this year.

“Everything’s been migrating through,” he said.

“You can see tens of thousands of snow geese in addition to the tens of thousands of cranes in many different locations. So it’s a good time to bird-watch.”

The annual spectacle of the crane migration is well underway as the birds feed in farm fields by day and roost at night on sandbars in the river.

As of Monday, an estimated 460,000 sandhill cranes were present along the river valley from Chapman to Overton, Caven said. That’s up from about 135,000 counted last week.

Backroads and viewing stands near the river offer the best bet for most visitors to get a glimpse.