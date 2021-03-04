Ex-Bellevue police chief's defamation lawsuit dismissed

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by former Bellevue Police Chief Mark Elbert against a law firm representing the city’s police union.

A Sarpy County district judge dismissed Elbert’s lawsuit last month, saying Elbert failed to prove that the defendants knowingly made false statements against him, the Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday.

The lawsuit was filed after the police union delivered a vote of no confidence against Elbert in September 2017, and the union’s attorney issued a news release accusing Elbert of instructing a sergeant to deceive other department members and of hiding information from the city administration.

Elbert said in the lawsuit that the law firm's news release and other filings had defamed him.