 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman

A man is charged with murder in the death of Nebraska woman whose body was found in Kansas

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas.

Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November.

Prosecutors said during a previous court hearing that Scott and Allen dated before she broke up with him about two weeks before she was reported missing on Nov. 20.

Officers searched Scott's home in Topeka Nov. 21. He was arrested Dec. 7 in Belize. Allen’s body was found in a shallow grave Dec. 21 near Topeka.

Officials have not said how she died.

The Douglas County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Scott was charged with murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. He faces earlier charges of kidnapping and accessory to a felony.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight streetcar

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses. Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it. But city officials are moving forward with the streetcar because they believe it will spur development, including Mutual of Omaha's planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown.

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides

A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and several weapons charges in the 2015 shooting deaths of cousins Diondre Mitchell and Lafayette Reed. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said he hopes the arrest in the “double homicide from 2015 provides some closure for the families.” Cooper is already incarcerated for a 2018 assault when he was also convicted of being a habitual criminal. Prison records show that he was sentenced to between 145 and 170 years in that case.

Nebraska: Don't eat alfalfa sprouts amid salmonella outbreak

Nebraska health officials are urging people to avoid eating alfalfa sprouts after linking them to 15 cases of salmonella. Most are in the Omaha area, and officials have linked them to several restaurants and grocery store chains. Douglas County Health Department epidemiologist Justin Frederick said investigators haven't determined the specific source. No cases in other states have been linked to the outbreak, and no products have been recalled. Salmonella infections cause diarrhea and fever. Most people recover but some develop serious illnesses. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 26,500 people are hospitalized and 450 die from salmonella infections every year.

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will be falling and wages rising as new laws take effect Sunday in numerous states. The new year will bring higher minimum wages in 23 states. More than a dozen states will enact tax cuts. The January list of new laws also includes several affecting personal liberties. Cash bail no longer can be required of people accused of crimes in Illinois. Alabama will become the 25th state to allow concealed handguns without a permit. In California, police will no longer be able to stop pedestrians for jaywalking, unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

South Dakota extends in-state tuition to Wisconsin, Illinois

South Dakota's six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall. The Argus Leader reports that the South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month. Officials at South Dakota's universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News