Ex-county prosecutor faces jail time for probation violation

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A former eastern Nebraska county prosecutor faces up to two months in jail after a judge found him guilty of violating his probation from a previous drunken driving conviction.

A judge determined former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass had been drinking earlier this year, violating his probation from a DUI conviction in March 2020, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Prosecutors also plan to file a second-offense DUI against Glass stemming from the January incident that produced the probation violation, the judge noted in his ruling.

Glass resigned as county attorney at the end of February, submitting his resignation letter to the county board eight days after being released from jail on allegations that he violated his probation by again driving while drunk the night of Jan. 28. Prosecutors say Glass was drunk when he showed up at the house of his estranged wife to pick up their kids for visitation.