Ex-Omaha worker sentenced for postal funds theft scheme
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker in Omaha has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to repay nearly $14,000 for a scheme in which he stole postal funds.

Cameron Hogan, 44, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha for misappropriation of postal funds, federal prosecutors for Nebraska said in a news release.

Federal agents began investigating the case last year at a west Omaha post office, where Hogan was employed as a lead sales and services associate, prosecutors said. Investigators said Hogan admitted to issuing fraudulent refunds and voided transactions and using taking the money from those actions for his own use.

