Ex-prosecutor accused of stalking, harassing estranged wife

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska county prosecutor who resigned earlier this year following a string of scandals has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he used his office to stalk his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Oliver Glass’ wife filed for separation in November 2018 and met her boyfriend almost a year later, according to the indictment. She filed for divorce in January 2020.

The indictment alleges Glass used his position as Dodge County Attorney and his police contacts to obtain information about and harass his estranged wife and her boyfriend from March through December 2020, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Federal prosecutors say Glass and two employees in the Dodge County attorney’s office used a database for law enforcement to access personal information on his wife's boyfriend at least 16 times. Glass then used that information to threaten and degrade the boyfriend, including sending 46 text messages and making 10 phone calls to the man several days after learning of his wife and the man's relationship, according to the indictment.

Glass also asked police officers and sheriff's deputies to monitor his wife's and her boyfriend's homes and to try to catch them driving under the influence, the indictment says. Glass is accused of at one point telling a Nebraska State trooper that he was angry enough to "kill them both.”

The indictment comes months after Glass resigned in February following his second drunken driving arrest. Glass refused to resign after his first DUI conviction in March 2020. He was arrested again in January after prosecutors said Glass drove drunk to his wife’s house to pick up their two children.

Instead of charging Glass with a second-offense DUI, prosecutors charged him with a probation violation from the first DUI case. That's because the arresting Fremont police officers conducted only a preliminary breath test showing Glass’ blood alcohol content at 2 1/2 times the legal limit to drive. Police did not follow up with a more advanced blood test, and because breath tests aren't admissible in court, prosecutors said they feared they couldn't get a conviction on a DUI count.

Glass was sentenced to 18 months of probation in May after a judge found him guilty of the probation violation.

If convicted of the two counts of cyberstalking, Glass faces up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

An attorney for Glass, Clarence Mock, did not immediately return a phone message Wednesday by The Associated Press seeking comment.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0