Ex-school superintendent gets prison for attempted abuse

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former southeastern Nebraska school superintendent has been sentenced to a year in prison for for abusing a student.

Timothy DeWaard, 57, was sentenced Monday in Seward County District Court after pleading no contest in June to felony attempted child abuse, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

DeWaard had originally been charged with felony child abuse after investigators said a teenage student at Centennial Public Schools in Utica reported that DeWaard had the student sit in his lap during locked-door meetings in DeWaard’s office and that DeWarard touched the teen’s inner thigh. The teen said DeWaard also asked for a shirtless photo of the student.

The teen told investigators he had to comply with DeWaard’s abuse or he would fail school.

DeWaard resigned in July 2020 when the allegations surfaced. DeWaard had been the Centennial Public Schools superintendent since 2007. He also served as a school administrator at Eustis-Farnam, Valentine and Tri County schools before that.

DeWaard must serve at least six months before he can be released. He must also be supervised for a year after his release.

