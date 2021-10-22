Ex-State Fair finance head gets jail, probation for theft

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The former finance director of the Nebraska State Fair was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and 15 years' probation for stealing more than $150,000 from the fair.

Patrick Kopke, 30, received the sentence Friday and was ordered to pay restitution of more than $158,000 to the State Fair, television station KSNB reported. He was also ordered to undergo counseling for a gambling addiction.

In August, Kopke pleaded no contest to three counts of felony theft. He had faced up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

A state audit found that a company Kopke created was paid nearly $150,000 in state funds but there was no proof the company had done any work for the fair.

Auditors said Kopke used bank accounts connected to the company to pay for more than $100,000 in personal expenses. Officials say other questionable financial transactions were tied to him, as well.

