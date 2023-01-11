Exploring the mystery of Ponca Hills' history

OMAHA -- Ponca Hills still is one of Omaha’s most picturesque outskirts. One of its least known, too.

Its history has been rarely chronicled, which adds to its cloak of mystery. What has transpired in the area northwest of the Mormon Bridge on Interstate 680?

It was home for Natives, primarily the Omaha. It was where the first hangings in Nebraska Territory took place. It once was a magnificent forest of red oaks.

Now, it’s a community nestled in the valleys or perched on the ridges. It’s an area known for its two primary business, the Alpine Inn and the Forgot Store along Calhoun Road, and its parks, Hummel and Neale Woods.

How did Ponca Hills get its name? The Poncas never were known to be in the area. But Ponca Creek shows up on territorial-era maps. Rockport Hills, referring to the defunct river town that supplied Omaha with much of its early lumber and bricks, is one early name given to the area.

Evidently inspired by the hill rising from the creek on the Florence-to-Fort Calhoun road, “Ponca Hill” began gaining usage. But the plural version was seldom used until 1948. It’s when “Ponca Hills,” the name Henry B. Neef, president of Gate City Iron Works, gave to the home he built. His was one of the first around to use solar power as a heating option.

Along the Calhoun road, horse thieves Harvey Braden and John Daley met with frontier justice on Jan. 8, 1859. They were in the Douglas County jail awaiting trial for stealing four horses from a Mr. Conner of Fort Calhoun and taking them to Shelby County, Iowa. A mob, including some notable citizens of Omaha and Florence, went to the jail, got the key, grabbed the prisoners and hauled them by wagon to a spot two miles north of Florence. The county sheriff the next day found the men hanging from a stout oak tree.

Early days saw claim jumping. Tales were told of Steve Neale, of the Neale Woods family, lashed 60 times by the Omaha Claim Club at Florence, then 40 more after his attackers rubbed cayenne pepper under his nose to see whether he was still alive, and then held under water in the pond on Mill Creek. Friends broke him out of confinement before he was forced to sell his claim.

Perhaps the largest landowners in Ponca Hills was the Thomas Price family. At one time, they had 1,400 acres. They donated land for the District 21 school (now Ponca Elementary in OPS) probably twice, and for churches.

Price’s son, Tom, and World-Herald writer Howard Erickson in 1939 recalled how much of Ponca Hills had been part of Omaha’s “Black Forest.”

From an editor’s note: “In the steep hills north of Florence running beyond Ponca Creek and inland from the Missouri River as far as the Omaha Country Club’s grounds on 72nd Street, there was once upon a time a ‘black forest’ which was a hunters’ and trappers’ paradise. Much of it has been logged off for railroad ties and firewood, drought years have taken a heavy toll on some varieties of trees, but when October 1 comes it offers as beautiful a color vista as can be found anywhere in the world according to naturalists.”

The densest portion of the forest was along Ponca Creek. Then came the building of a railroad from Omaha to Sioux City in the early 1880s. “They wanted timber for ties and they wanted it quick,” Erickson wrote. “The farmers and land owners wanted to cut down and deliver the timber as fast as they could.” The red oak, according to Price, was easy to cut down, being softer than the bur oak, for instance.

“The red oaks were cut down by the thousands, and the rich lands were cleared of what Tom Price considers the most beautiful of trees. The trees rotted out in a few years and had to be replace with more durable wood. Burr oak was used for replacement, still furthering reducing the forest.”

Ponca Creek runs into the Missouri River north of N.P. Dodge Park. Until 1960, it was three miles longer. The city Parks and Recreation Department had the creek diverted. The city marina now occupies the lower part of the old creek bed.

The Forgot Store dates to possibly 1894. “(It) must be a source of joy to the farmer who has been to town to make purchases and who, when on the way home, finds that he has forgotten somethings that the folks at the farm need badly,” The World-Herald wrote in 1904. “It has a sign, and a crude one, compared to some of the city signs, that tells one it is the ‘Forgot Store.’”

The Forgot Store has forgotten merchandise for a while. It’s become a bar and grill, with Junior Mathiesen its newest owner. In the 1970s, a Billboard No. 1 hit was penned there — “Convoy,” by Chip Davis and Bill Fries. Davis’ gold record is hanging on a wall.

The Alpine Inn started as the Washington Inn — Washington Highway was an early national designation for U.S. Hwy. 73/Calhoun Road — in 1930. Thirty years later, new owners renamed it and the place became popular for its chicken. And, of course, the raccoons and other wildlife attracted by the chicken bones set outside.

Another longtime Ponca Hills restaurant was the A-Ri-Rang Club near Hummel Park. Earl S. Ben and family served Asian cuisine from 1949 to 1994. It was a membership club (fee $6 in 1974) at times. A fire of suspicious origin gutted the vacant building in 2010 and it was later razed.

The Omaha Public Schools’ history of Ponca School starts with the first building a one-room log structure donated by Thomas Price in 1871. It opened with eight students. After the log school was destroyed by fire, a new school was built in 1882 for 10 grades in one room.

The OPS history doesn’t have this, but Ponca School was the scene of an accidental shooting stemming from a snowball fight in 1883. A bullet from a .45-caliber “needle gun,” fired carelessly by a young man as his group of three were driving away, went through the arm of a 5-year-old girl, left a powder mark on a 11-year-old girl’s upper lip and went through the thigh of the 5-year-old’s brother. The young man expressed deep remorse.

Nor does its history have this: Teachers wanted to be at Ponca School even though they were paid less than at other nearby country schools. The school was famous, a local resident told The World-Herald in 1908, from the rumor that any young woman who taught there was married inside a year. “Fact. They do! Lots of ‘em marry the young men around here and settle down here and send their children to Ponca school. We get swamped with applications.”

The 1882 building was added to twice, then a larger one-room school was built in 1899. After several additions were made, and it became part of OPS in 1959, a new school opened at 11300 North Post Road in 1963 and the Ponca Volunteer Fire Department built on the vacated site.

With an area this vast, the history of Ponca Hills and its secrets must spill over to another installment. Next week, it’s an early resort, a cave of many possible origins and a possible extended stay by Jesse James and his gang.

